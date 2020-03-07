Bite Toothpaste on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The founders of Bite Toothpaste, Lindsay McCormick and Asher Hunt, took their Toothpaste Bits to the Sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank to see if they could get an investment in the company.

The episode of Shark Tank airs on Friday, March 6 at 8 p.m. The Sharks in the tank are Robert Herjavec, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Mark Cuban and guest shark Katrina Lake.

Heavy had a chance to speak with Destiny Hunt, who works in Marketing and Partnerships at Bite and is also Asher’s sister, to discuss the Shark Tank appearance and learn more about the company.

We were told that the reason Bite decided to go on Shark Tank was that they were looking for a true partner in their business, and they knew a shark could be instrumental in spreading the overall vision of the company.

Bite Toothpaste Bits are a natural, plastic-free way to replace conventional toothpaste. To use them, you pop the tablet in your mouth, bite down, and then brush with a wet toothbrush.

Here’s what you should know about Bite Toothpaste:

1. Bite Wasn’t Designed With Starting a Company in Mind

The founder of Bite Toothpaste, Lindsay McCormick, was working as a full-time producer on House Hunters when she came up with the idea to create Bite. She was always traveling for work, but she was ecologically conscious and hated the idea of using all the small plastic tubes for toothpaste all the time.

McCormick started taking online chemistry courses through open-source programs on Reddit and began making the toothpaste bits in her living room at night after working full time during the day. It was really just an idea to solve her own problem, and she ended up selling the product to family and friends along the way.

For her birthday, McCormick’s boyfriend Asher Hunt redesigned the Bite label and website. Then, McCormick was approached by Women’s Health to make a video about the product in 2018. That video went viral, and that’s basically what started the company as it’s known today.

2. Bite Toothpaste is Currently Run out of a Living Room

Bite Toothpaste was a four-person company until the recent hiring of the fifth employee, and right now, the whole production is run out of McCormick’s living room in California where it began.

Bite has been a bootstrapped company since the beginning, and they didn’t want to give up on their goals of being able to always put the planet first.

Their goal isn’t always to do what’s best for the company, but instead, do what’s best for the planet. Hunt told us that since they’ve always been lucky when it came to viral marketing and publicity, they’ve been able to stick to that goal.

3. The Main Goal of Bite is Sustainability

Since the company was created out of McCormick’s commitment to sustainability, Bite started as kind of a way to advocate for that.

According to the company’s about page, Bite’s mission is to end plastic waste, “one healthy smile at a time.” The company was born out of just two questions: the first was about why toothpaste had to come in plastic tubes, and the other was about what ingredients are being put into the body when someone brushes their teeth.

Bite Toothpaste Bits are made with only a few ingredients including Xylitol, Erythritol, natural mint flavor and sodium bicarbonate. The whole list of ingredients can be found online.

“Your daily habits add up and small changes can make a big difference,” Bite told Heavy in an email. “Switching to Bite helps you start and end your day plastic-free!”

4. They Have Found that Changing Consumer Habits Can Be Difficult

People brush their teeth twice a day, every day, and for most people, that means getting toothpaste from a tube. Bite, on the other hand, offers toothpaste in a tablet form, meaning consumers have to change the way they brush their teeth in order to use the product.

“What’s challenging about Bite is that we’re changing a habit…” Hunt told us. “The biggest feedback we get from across the board, from multiple customers, is ‘it’s weird at first, but I’m never going back.'”

Toothpaste tablets have been around since before Bite, but the companies that offer them aren’t offering sustainable packaging, glass jars and aluminum lids like Bite does.

5. They Offer Different Flavors and Subscription Services

There are a few ways to purchase Bite online. First, they offer a single bottle or a duo pack, which includes both the natural mint flavor and the activated charcoal. If you love the product, you can also get a subscription; the first box is shipped with the glass bottle for the Bits, and the rest are shipped in foil packets so as not to waste more than necessary.

Recently, Bite launched the new flavor Berry Twist, which is marketed toward children since it has that berry flavor. It’s a way for kids to brush their teeth without making a mess with the toothpaste tube.

The website says the product will help introduce the entire family to eco-friendly habits, and the new flavor is “Tooth Fairy approved.” They are also Flouride free.

Tune in to Shark Tank on Friday, March 6 at 8 p.m. ET to see if Bite Toothpaste gets a deal from one of the sharks.

READ NEXT: Shake it Pup! on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know