Blake Shelton’s ‘The Voice’ Team 2020: Contestants So Far 3/23

Blake Shelton has 10 contestants heading into the first “Battle Round” episode of The Voice, which airs Monday, March 23 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on NBC. Team Blake currently includes the following artists: Todd Tilghman, Todd Michael Hall, Levi Watkins, Toneisha Harris, Joei Fulco, Jamal Corrie, Jacob Daniel Murphy, Jon Mullins, Cam Spinks and Kailey Abel.

Keep reading for a rundown of Team Blake 2020, along with short bios on each of the contestants, courtesy of the NBC website. Also, be sure to check back after Episode 6 airs for an update on Shelton’s team.

Team Blake Consists of 10 Contestants Vying for a Record Deal & a Cash Prize of $100,000

Todd Tilghman: Todd, 41, hails from Mississippi, and is a lead pastor at the church where he grew up. He and his wife, who was his high school sweetheart, decided to adopt their daughter with the help of friends and community members who helped raise the money for the adoption fee. They brought home her sister a year later, and the Tilghman’s now have eight children. Todd loves singing and joined The Voice to “finally do something for himself and his family.”

Todd Michael Hall: Todd, 50, is a Michigan native who found his passion for heavy metal music when he was just 15 years old and joined his brother’s band. Several years later Todd met his wife, who hails from India and was a fan of his former band, and he flew to India to propose. Todd currently runs his family’s manufacturing company and is the owner of a climbing gym; he travels abroad two months out of the year to tour with the heavy metal band Riot.

Levi Watkins: Levi is a 14-year-old musician who hails from Alabama. His family was very musically inclined, so it came as no surprise when Levi started singing and playing the guitar. Levi earns money by mowing lawns and helping out at his dad’s all-natural ice pops chain. Levi has type 1 diabetes, loves fruit and enjoys working with machinery and singing. He spends his free time focusing on his music when he isn’t attending his freshman high school classes.

Toneisha Harris: Toneisha, 44, joined a family traveling gospel group when she was 12. Although her mother only allowed her to sing gospel music, her father would take her on secret car rides so she could sing some R&B music as well. She sang with her gospel group for 15 years, but after her father passed away, she decided to go solo and pursue a career singing R&B. However, shortly after her career started taking off, her son was diagnosed with leukemia, and she put her dreams on pause in order to care for her son. Now her son is cancer-free and Toneisha hopes to kickstart her career once more with her appearance on The Voice.

Joei Fulco: Joei is 22-years-old, speaks three languages and started performing at the age of 2, when she sang “Jingle Bells” in front of a crowd of 2,000 people. Her dad was a traveling musician and took Joei and her family all around the world to perform. She and her siblings all play with their dad in the family band and make their living as musicians. Joei is also an amateur mixed martial artist and enjoys bodybuilding contests.

Jamal Corrie: Jamal, 26, hails from Chicago and started composing music when he was 12. He had two full instrumental albums written by the time he was 14, and has since taught himself to play eight instruments. He grew up with his father in California after his parents divorced, and when his mother fell ill, Jamal performed on the street to raise money for her. He now supports his family by busking all over the world full-time.

Jacob Daniel Murphy: Jacob is a 27-year-old California native who grew up with all different types of music. Jacob recently came out as gay and is “obsessed with everything ’90s,” including the music and fashion from the decade. He moved to Los Angeles in 2016 and found a job at a recording studio, which has helped him learn the ins and outs of the music industry. He is now attempting to focus on his music full-time and hopes The Voice will help further his career.

Jon Mullins: Jon, 32, started singing in high school after he auditioned for an acapella group and landed the lead role. Shortly after, he learned to play the guitar, started writing music and went on to study vocal performance in college. Sadly, four years ago, Jon’s wife Whitney hit her head and lost 60 percent of her speech and motor skills; he put his career on the backburner in order to help his wife through rehab, and now that Whitney is improving, Jon is focusing on his music once more.

Cam Spinks: Cam, 29, hails from Alabama and spent his childhood playing sports and being outdoors. Growing up, Cam helped around his family’s deer farm, caring for the animals and building fences. He realized his passion for music in college after learning to play the guitar and harmonica, and since then, Cam’s been doing local gigs. He built his music career little by little, writing EPs and selling some of his songs, and he is now ready to focus on his music full-time.

Kailey Abel: Kailey is 19 years old and grew up in a small, tight-knit town in Oklahoma, where she frequently sang on stage at her father’s church. Her parents opened their home to the foster care system in 2015, which encouraged Kailey to devote her life to music in order to continue helping those in need. She studied music therapy in college, and hopes her time on The Voice will help further her musical career.

The ‘Battle Rounds’ Begin on March 23

The description for Episode 6, titled “The Battles Premiere,” reads, “The ‘Battle Rounds’ begin, and the coaches enlist music industry powerhouses Jonas Brothers (Team Nick), Dua Lipa (Team Kelly), Ella Mai (Team Legend) and Bebe Rexha (Team Blake) to prepare their artists for a dueling duet. After the vocal face-off, each coach must choose which artist from their team is the strongest to move forward to the ‘Knockout Rounds.’ Each coach has one steal and in a new twist, one save, that will enter their saved artist into a Four-Way Knockout.”

New episodes of The Voice airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. You can find more coverage on The Voice here.

READ NEXT: TV Premiere Dates & Schedule for March 2020