Blake Shelton’s Team on ‘The Voice’ 2020: Contestants So Far 3/2/2020

New episodes of The Voice Season 18 airs Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on NBC. Each of the four judge’s teams are starting to fill up with hopeful musicians competing for the chance at a record deal and a cash prize of $100,000. Blake Shelton is unsurprisingly in the lead with four contestants on his team, while John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and newcomer Nick Jonas each have three.

Keep reading for a rundown of Team Blake Shelton on Season 18 of The Voice. Note: we will update this post following the premiere of Episodes 3-4, so check back for additional team details after both episodes conclude!

Team Blake Consists of Todd Tilghman, Todd Michael Hall, Levi Watkins & Toneisha Harris

Todd Michael Hall's Huge Range on Foreigner's "Juke Box Hero" – Voice Blind Auditions

Team Blake kicked off the season with four contestants, putting him in the lead over Legend, Clarkson and Jonas. His contestants include Todd Tilghman, 41, Todd Michael Hall, 50, Levi Watkins, 14, and Toneisha Harris, 44.

Tilghman sang “We Have Tonight” and got three chair turns and a stand-up from Nick Jonas before Shelton finally turned around and smiled. Clarkson gushed over Tilghman’s raspy voice as his wife cheered him on in the background. Meanwhile, Harris impressed all four of the judges, who all decided that no matter whose team she chose, she deserved to be in the competition.

Next up, Hall sang “Juke Box Hero” and blew the judges away with his rock-n-roll persona, while 14-year-old Watkins got a quick chair turn out of Shelton, who told him “I don’t want this to turn into, ‘I can’t believe you’re 14,’ because that was an incredible vocal.”

You can check out the other teams below:

Team Kelly:

Tayler Green, 27

Megan Danielle, 17

Chelle, 18

Team Nick:

Tate Brusa, 16

Joanna Serenko, 18

Arei Moon, 28

Team John:

Nelson Cade III, 27

Darius Lyles, 30

Zach Day, 25

As noted above, Heavy will update this post as the teams continue to grow. Check back after Episodes 3-4 airs for updates on all four teams. In the meantime, you can find more coverage on The Voice by clicking here.

Shelton Takes the Lead With Six Voice Wins Over the Years

Shelton has the most wins out of any other coach on The Voice, according to his NBC bio. His roster of winners includes, Chloe Kohanski, Sundance Head, Craig Wayne Boyd, Danielle Bradbery, Cassadee Pope and Jermaine Paul.

“Blake Shelton returns to The Voice for the 18th season with the incredible accomplishment of being the coach for six champions over the course of the series, including Season 13 winner Chloe Kohanski,” his bio reads. “Shelton has a storied career laden with wins of his own. Shelton earned his latest honors in November when he was named Favorite Country Artist by the People’s Choice Awards and won Single of the Year at the CMA Awards for his song ‘God’s Country.’ He is a 20-time ACM nominee and has taken home five CMA Male Vocalist of the Year trophies.”

Tune in Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST to catch new episodes of The Voice on NBC. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your reality TV coverage and entertainment news!

