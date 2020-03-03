Kaynette (Gern) Williams, Blake Shelton’s First Wife: 5 Fast Facts

Before marrying and then divorcing Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton was married to fellow Oklahoma native Kaynette Williams from November 17, 2003 until their split in 2006.

During their intimate wedding ceremony, Blake sang Conway Twitty’s “Julia” to his new wife.

Here’s what we know about Blake Shelton’s first wife, Kaynette Williams:

1. Kaynette Williams Divorced Blake Shelton for “Inappropriate Marital Conduct”

When Shelton and Williams ended their three year marriage, she claimed that the country singer was “guilty of inappropriate marital conduct.” Through a friend’s Ebay account, Kaynette attempted to sell off her size 6 Demetrios wedding gown at a starting price of $700. No bids were made on the item.

Before Blake hit it big, Kaynette was his road manager when he first started out his country music career in Nashville. After divorcing Blake, Kaynette left Nashville to return to Oklahoma. She then left for Kansas once Blake and Miranda moved to a neighboring Oklahoma town.

Kaynette Williams is now an award-winning elementary school teacher who is now married to rodeo champion Cody Joe Scheck, the world record holder for steer roping. Shelton was only 15-years-old and she was just out of high school when they met for the first time in their hometown of Ada, Oklahoma.

2. Kaynette Williams Was Shelton’s High School Sweetheart

Williams and Shelton were high school sweethearts who worked together to help advance Shelton’s career.

Williams acted as his road manager during the early days. In the early 2000s, Shelton decided that she was “the one.” He admitted in a 2003 interview that the way he proposed was quite unconventional. “I got in from hunting that morning, and asked her to marry me, and we went back out hunting.”

Shelton was born and raised in Oklahoma and learned to play guitar by the time he was a teenager. Determined to pursue a career in country music, Shelton moved to Nashville, Tennessee. He got a job at a music publishing company to try and get his foot in the door. By the year 2001, Shelton began recording music. His career took off when he became popular on country radio.

3. Kaynette Williams Was Blake Shelton’s Road Manager

Williams was born Kaynette Francis Gern on February 20, 1973 in Oklahoma City. It was reported that her father was a news presenter on a local news station and her mother worked in a private school. Williams and Shelton attended that same high school and it is reported that Williams graduated college with a degree in finance and human science.

Williams was reported to have tried for her own career in music, having vocal talent from childhood. She went on to be Shelton’s road manager after beginning their relationship in high school. After years of dating, they got married and three years later, they were divorced due to “inappropriate marital conduct.”

4. Kaynette Williams Was the First In A String of Female Vocalists Who Have Dated Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton has been married twice to date. His second wife was the country singer Miranda Lambert. The couple released songs together, including “You’re the Reason God Made Oklahoma” for CMT special. Shelton and Lambert divorced in 2015. The news was shocking to fans who considered the couple country music royalty. Shelton is presently dating Gwen Stefani, with whom he began a relationship in 2015.

5. Kaynette Williams Is Married to a Steer Roper Now

The country musician is currently dating fellow Judge Gwen Stefani from The Voice. They have been dating since 2015. They are rumored to be getting engaged.

Now, Kaynette is working as a Math facilitator in an elementary school in Kansas. After relocating to Kansas, Williams dated Cody Joe Scheck, a Rodeo Champion and World Record Holder for Steer Roping. Cody is seven years younger than Williams.

