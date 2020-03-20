Boho Camper Vans on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Two of Boho Camper Van’s founders took their ideas and company to ABC’s Shark Tank to see if they could get an investment in the business. The business was founded by David Sodeman, Brett Ellenson and Sarina Gomez. Sodeman and Ellenson were the two that entered the Tank.

The Boho Camper Vans’ team itself is a small one, with only nine total employees listed on the website. The employees include partners, brand ambassadors, technicians and a rental manager.

The company was pitched to ABC’s Sharks Kevin O’Leary, Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner and Guest Shark Rohan Oza. The episode airs on Friday, March 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Here’s what you should know about Boho Camper Vans:

1. The Idea Came About After The Founders Rented a Van to Travel

The idea to start Boho Camper Vans came about after founders Sarina Gomez and David Sodemann rented a camper van via Outdoorsy when they were on their way to explore Maui.

“We got back from our trip inspired, and a few weeks later we bought our own van,” Sodemann told Outdoorsy. “Two months later we completed the build, and our van hit the road with our first renter the very next day.”

They listed their vans on the same website where they first rented from. That way the rentals could include “hassle-free reservations, deposit handling, insurance coverage and roadside assistance.”

2. Boho Vans Can Be Bought or Rented

During a visit to the Boho Camper Vans website, an interested party can choose to either buy or rent a van. The renting menu includes trip ideas and a secret map tab that will take you to a site that you need a password to access.

When it comes to renting, the vans have to be rented two days before the trip begins, but they suggest booking closer to 4 to 6 weeks prior to the start of the trip. No one-way trips are offered, and there is a 3-night minimum requirement when it comes to renting. There are 8 vans in total to rent, each with their own unique qualities.

While there are currently no vans listed for sale, the site does say that they plan on having inventory on the lot that will be available to purchase beginning in the summer of 2020. They have a 2 to 4 month waitlist, according to the company FAQ.

3. They are Located Near Phoenix, Arizona

Right now, the company is located in Tempe, Arizona, which is four miles away from the Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. They offer drop-offs and pickups anytime between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. If the van is back later than 8 p.m., the customer is charged for one extra night.

The vans sleep two adults, but the bigger van, the Joplin, allows for 4-5 seats for driving. That particular van is rented out alongside a 3-person tent that allows for extra sleeping space outside the van.

The vans can be driven as far as the renter wants, but they must be returned to Arizona and do not allow for one-way trips as they only have the one location. The best bet is for a consumer to fly into the Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, take an Uber, Lyft or Taxi to the location, and pick up the van. They do not deliver the vans anywhere for rentals.

4. The Company Was Started in 2018

Boho was started in 2018, and it grew very quickly according to co-founders Sodemann and Ellenson. The latter spoke with Fox News Phoenix in 2019 about the company.

“With that first rental, when that came through, that was kind of an eye-opener to us,” said Ellenson. “We thought, ‘Hey, this idea could work’ and now here we are just 12 months later and we’re basically booked up for our rentals. We have an extensive email list for people who want to buy the vans.”

When it comes to customized vans for people looking to buy, they’ll take most requests. The craziest at the time of the Fox News article, according to Ellenson, was a pullout foosball table located in teh vans.

5. Social Media Has Played a Large Part in the Company’s Growth

The trend of camping or “glamping” in a van has been growing on Instagram and other social media platforms for years, and Ellenson thinks that’s one reason that their company has been so successful to date.

“I believe the amount of traction as quickly that we’ve gotten, I believe that’s a factor,” he said. “People are seeing the experiences that other people are going on now and they want it – they want to go get that experience.”

Tune in to Shark Tank to see if the entrepreneurs can secure an investment from one of the Sharks.

READ NEXT: Rapid Rope on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know