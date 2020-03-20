Boosie’s Instagram Live: Offers Cash for Live Nudes During Quarantine

Social distancing hasn’t been easy for most of the world, rapper Boosie is trying to get through quarantine during the in an unorthodox way. He said he would give women $1,000 if they showed their intimate parts on Instagram live.

With 7.1 million followers, it quickly led to the star’s name to trend, as thousands of fans began to share videos of his lives. Fellow rapper Bhad Babie shared a meme of Boosie’s proclamation.

Nudity against Instagram’s policy, but at the time this article was written, his official page was still active. In the past 24 hours, he has posted at least 10 videos and pictures to his official page.

In an expletive-laden video, Boosie, real name Torrence Hatch Jr., yelled at followers who questioned him smoking inside. The clip, posted by a Twitter user, has already been viewed more than 18,000 times. “Don’t ask Boosie if he smoke around his kids,” she captioned the video.

Don’t Ask Boosie About Webbie

Friday was just the latest Instagram live people were talking about. When someone asked about bout Webbie, his former collaborator, the rapper got upset.

“Don’t ask me about no Webbie,” he said in the video, as noted by HipHopDX. “Do you see me with fuckin’ Webbie? Do you see me hanging with Webbie? Well, don’t ask me about no fuckin’ Webbie.”

In January, he denied there was any bad blood between them. “I ain’t got no beef with Webbie,” he told VLAD TV. “I could never beef with Webbie. We got classics for days, years. It ain’t me dawg, we just don’t see eye to eye on some shit.”

He added: “I still love him… I been through a lot with that n—. But I gotta keep going, I’m a train.”

Remember Boosie’s Cucumber Party?

It’s not the first time Boosie has done something unconventional. After attending a cucumber-themed party, Boosie posted a NSFW video on Instagram from the event. The description of the video is very graphic.

It showed Alexis Skyy, star of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: New York, penetrating another girl with the cucumber. Both women appeared to be willing participants in the X-rated challenge, which left very little was left to anyone’s imagination.

Boosie shared the post to Instagram and then captioned it: “FRONT ROW SEATS TO THE BEST FIGHT EVER🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥@trouble U the truth 🤣🤣🤣best party ever I WAS A JUDGE AT THIS THUG LIFE EVENT 👨‍⚖️ ‼️”

People Were Shocked By His Latest Live

People were understandably shocked by Boosie’s videos. While some people couldn’t believe that he was recorded on this on his Instagram live, others were surprised that the women were willing to reveal themselves for money. It also led some people to question Boosie’s mental state.

