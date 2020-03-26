Bugzy Malone Not Dead: Rapper Is Alive After Horror Crash

Bugzy Malone is not dead after he crashed his quad bike in Bury, Manchester, on the night of March 26.

Malone, real name Aaron Davis, 29, collided with an Audi A4. A witness, Waqas Mahmood, told The Sun that Malone “flew off his motorcycle” following the collision.

2 Brothers Who Attended to Malone Assured that the Rapper Was Alive

Mahmood, and his brother, attended to Malone immediately after the incident. The brothers said that Malone asked them to contact the rapper’s girlfriend to tell her that he was alright and that she should come to the crash site. Mahmood assured Malone that the most important thing was that the rapper was still alive.

Footage from the crash shows the quad bike hitting the car as the Audi pulls out on the road. Malone is propelled from the bike. A subsequent video showed Malone bleeding from his head adjacent to the crash site. Malone was rushed to a nearby hospital. It’s unclear if anybody will face criminal charges in relation to the crash. Mahmood told The Sun that the driver of the Audi was unharmed and was on the phone to the police by the time the brothers got to the scene.

A Least 1 Person Has Questioned if it Was Wise for Malone to Be Out on His Bike During the Coronavirus Lockdown

At least one Twitter user, via New Music Express, questioned whether it was right for the rapper to be out during the coronavirus lockdown. The user wrote, “Obviously prayers up for Bugzy Malone the crash was very serious and hope he gets better soon.. but at the same time such an idiotic move racing around when first he should be on lockdown, and now NHS have to help him when there under enough pressure already.”

Malone’s Contemporaries Identified the Rapper as the Man in the Crash Video

YouTuber KSI tweeted his best wishes to Malone saying, “I’m praying for you fam, please don’t die on us @TheBugzyMalone.” Fellow rapper Chip tweeted, “Prayers out to @TheBugzyMalone from the most sincere place in my heart and soul. Hope he pulls through. 💙🙏🏾🐾.” The MOBO Awards official account tweeted, “Sad to hear the news that @thebugzymalone was involved in a serious motorbike accident last night. Our continued thoughts are with him and his family for a speedy recovery ❤️🙏🏾 #BugzyMalone.”

Police Have Said That No Arrests Have Been Made in Relation to the Crash

Malone is best known for this 2017 album, “King of the North,” which rose to number four in the United Kingdom charts. Malone is considered a key figure in the UK’s grime rap scene revival. An official Greater Manchester Police statement on the crash read, “Shortly before 9.20pm last night (25 March) … police were called to Rochdale Road, Bury to reports of a collision involving an Audi car and a quad bike. Emergency services attended and the driver of the quad bike – a 29-year-old man – was seriously injured and taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing.”

