The Busch Family Brewed Cast’s Net Worth: How Much Does the Family Have?

The Busch Family Brewed premieres on MTV on Thursday, March 5, starring the family formerly behind the Anheuser-Busch brewing company. While they no longer own the family business, in 2016, Forbes estimated that the Busch family was worth $13.4 billion.

Anheuser-Busch was bought out from the Busch family back in 2008 for $51 million, so though they do not have control over the company behind Budweiser today, they do have quite a bit of money thanks to the family business. While the new MTV reality series focuses on Billy Busch Senior, his wife Christy, and their 7 children (Billy Junior, Haley, Abby, Gussie, Grace, Maddie, and Peter), Forbes reports that the Busch family fortune was actually shared among about 30 family members.

Read on to learn more about the Busch family and their fortune.

The Busch Mansion in St. Louis Was Entrusted to the Busch Family Descendants

Grant Farm in St. Louis, Missouri has been in the Busch family since August A. Busch acquired it in 1903, according to St. Louis Magazine. After August took his life in the home, his son Gussie lived there. Following Gussie’s death, the property and its mansion was left in a trust to the Busch family descendants, and the estate was eventually opened to the public for tours.

Back in 2016, there was some feuding among Billy and his siblings over what to do with Grant Farm, as they considered selling it to the St. Louis Zoo. According to the Denver Post, after offering $1 million more than his siblings in an effort to take ownership of the family home, Billy Busch said in a statement “I do not want to get into a bidding war with my brothers and sisters, who I love, but if they and their advisers have been so intent on getting the Trust to sell Grant’s Farm, why do they now want to buy it? Why not authorize the trust to sell it to me? My plan would benefit each of us.”

Ultimately, according to St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Billy and his four siblings were able to come to an agreement, buying the mansion and Grant Farm for $51 million. In a news release, Billy said “I am pleased that I could convince my siblings of the importance of keeping Grant’s Farm and our family home preserved and under Busch ownership.”

Billy Busch Founded William K Busch Brewing in 2011

While the Busch family no longer has control over Anheuser-Busch, Billy Busch Senior did follow in his family’s footsteps by starting a brewing company of his own in 2011, called William K Busch Brewing.

The brewing company manufactured Kraftig and Kraftig Light beers for several years, but announced they were shutting down in 2019. At the time of that announcement, according to St. Louis Magazine, Billy Busch said “But I still think it was a good plan. “We wanted to make a higher-quality product that would still appeal to a large market, and we priced it accordingly, at a premium lager price rather than the craft price. Problem was, it was a volume-based model and we never got to that volume.” Later, he added “Don’t count us out. This business is in my blood. We’re already considering new avenues. Stay tuned.”

