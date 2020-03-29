Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes Are Quarantining Together

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have been quarantined together since the start of the global coronavirus pandemic. During that time, the two have put on Instagram Live concerts together and talked to viewers about the importance of meditation in their lives.

The two have been officially dating since sometime before their hit song “Seniorita” was released, and they have been friends for even longer, first meeting one another while performing as opening acts for Austin Mahone’s tour.

On Friday, March 20, the two went live on Instagram and revealed that one of the ways they were passing the time during this period of social distancing was by watching the Harry Potter movies.

The Two Have Been “Social Distancing Pretty Hard”

Thanks to Instagram, followers of the couple have gotten updates on the ways they’re spending time while being in quarantine, which has included meditation, watching Harry Potter, performing on Instagram Live and learning. Cabello revealed that Mendes is teaching her the guitar, while she’s teaching him to speak Spanish.

Mendes has also been working hard to get relief to people who need it in this time through the Shawn Foundation. He posted on Instagram on March 25 about the initiative, in a post that reads “We’ve made a donation to @sickkidsvs hospital this week to help support the urgent screening and prevention of COVID-19 in my hometown of Toronto. For the next month, all donations to the Shawn Mendes Foundation will go towards SickKids Hospital & relief efforts around the world by the [World Health Organization].”

During their IG Live on March 20, the couple urged viewers to go to GlobalCitizens.org to see how to help with slowing the spread of coronavirus.

“We are going to sing a few songs today because social distancing doesn’t have to be boring,” Cabello said at the time.

During the same stream, they revealed that they have been “social distancing pretty hard,” and Cabello.

Cabello Postponed Her “Romance” Tour

Cabello posted on March 25 that they would have to postpone her “Romance” tour, which had been due to start later this year.

“With all the news constantly coming out and so much that is really unknown, we’re also taking extreme precautions to protect ourselves, our team, our dancers, our band, our crew and ultimately you guys,” the singer’s post read. “I’m truly heartbroken to say we’ve decided we need to postpone the tour.”

She said that they were unable to start up rehearsals without putting people at risk, and she felt that postponing was the most responsible thing they could do at the time.

“I promise I’ll see you and cuddle your faces off when it’s safe and all this passes, one positive thing is the opportunity to create and keep making music that I’m also excited to share with you… let’s be compassionate and take care of ourselves and each other,” she wrote.

Tune in to the “iHeart Living Room Concert for America” at 9 p.m. ET on all Fox Networks and iHeartRadio tonight, March 29, to watch Cabello perform.

