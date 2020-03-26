Carlin Bates & Husband Evan Stewart Give Birth to Baby Layla

In February, Carli Bates and Evan Stewart, of Bringing Up Bates, welcomed their first child, daughter Layla Stewart, into the world.

In a statement, the couple told People, “How do you describe an experience so emotionally intense and so magically wonderful as welcoming a brand new baby into the world? We feel like our lives just became incredibly busy, but unimaginably blessed with little Layla Rae’s arrival!”

They added, “She has already consumed our thoughts and intentions for these past pregnancy months and now, no day will ever be the same without her! Although she came earlier than we expected, this is the best kind of celebration we have ever experienced, and we are so in love with our new role as parents!”

Layla was born at 3:56pm, weighing 5lb 3oz.

Carlin Previously Opened up About A Blood-Clotting Disorder

In September 2019, Carlin shared the news of her pregnancy with fans, adding that she learned she had a blood-clotting disorder– the same one that her sister Erin struggled with– at her first appointment.

Bates told People, “Evan had to learn to give me two shots daily. We have had a lot of opportunity to pray and to try to trust God, as we have researched the different side effects and concerns. So although it has been a learning experience, we know we have an even bigger reason to be thankful that the baby is doing well.”

The Couple Tied the Knot in May 2019

Carlin and Evan tied the knot in East Tennessee in May 2019. Bates wore a Nicole Spose wedding gown at the ceremony.

Knox News quotes the 21-year-old as saying of the nuptials, “Today happened so fast. I feel like it was a blink of an eye, and all of a sudden I have this husband that’s wonderful, and I feel like I’m in a piece of heaven for sure.”

She added, “Today’s definitely crept up like she said. You almost didn’t think it was your special day until I was standing up on that stage and watching her come. I couldn’t help (it). I started to cry, and it was the best day. I can’t wait to get the pictures back.”

As one of 19 brothers and sisters, it shouldn’t come as a shock that Carlin had 14 bridesmaids and poured herself into wedding planning for months.

Carlin and Evan were introduced by Erin Paine and started dating at the top of season seven of Bringing Up Bates. They got engaged in September 2018 during a trip to Maine.

Speaking about the wedding, Paine shared with Knox News, “…when he started crying when she walked down the aisle, I think I just almost burst into tears, he was just adorable. I think it was a God thing that it didn’t rain, and I really feel like they’re perfect for each other. They’re going to make a beautiful couple and they’re going to be stunning together, so I’m proud to be a part of their family.”

Bringing Up Bates premiered in 2015 and currently airs on Thursdays at 9pm ET on UPtv.

