‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell Gives Update on Daughter Carly

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell revealed that she and husband Tyler Baltierra will be seeing less of their oldest daughter, Carly, who they gave up for adoption. Fans of the series know that Catelynn was 16 years old when she became pregnant with Carly and wanted her to have a better life.

The couple agreed to an open adoption, but Carly’s parents have never allowed her to appear on the MTV reality TV show. As Carly has gotten older, their meetings have become less frequent. Last week, viewers got to see Catelynn and Tyler reunite with their first daughter, but it might not happen for some time.

In an interview with E! Online last week, Catelynn said she and Tyler sometimes get to see her in the summer.

“The summer is coming up and if we were to have a visit, it would be during the summer,” she said before the 2020 premiere. “Viewers got to see that last summer because we were filming in the summer when we went to go see [Carly]. Obviously, she is a part of our story so when things come up on camera, we talk about her as much as we can.”

The visits have become less frequent because Carly is busy with other activities, but also because it might put her in an awkward situation since her adoptive parents like to live a private life.

“Her parents aren’t on a TV show and they like to have a private life, which I completely understand and it just comes from respecting their wishes and what they see for Carly and Carly’s future and her being able to tell her own story when she’s ready,” the reality TV star told E! Online.

Carly Is Getting Older

Carly is 11 years old. “Another part of it is that she’s older and she’s going to be explaining to her friends what her adoption story looks like from her view of it,” the Conquering Chaos author reasoned. “I think it’s important for her to be able to share with people going through it and share her story.”

Even though they couldn’t celebrate Carly’s birthday with her, Catelynn and Tyler held a party and celebrated with their two daughters. Tyler explained to Nova in last week’s episode that Carly was with her parents, but that they still wanted to mark the special occasion with a cake.

What Makes Catelynn & Tyler’s Relationship Work

One of the things that has made Catelynn and Tyler Teen Mom OG fan-favorites is the love they have for each other. They’ve shown their ups and downs on national TV and currently are in a strong point in their relationship. They’ve been together for 13 years and have been married since 2015.

Catelynn talked openly about what makes their relationship work. “We’ve done a lot of therapy. We’ve done a lot of couples therapy, but then also a lot of individual therapies,” she told Hollywood Life in an exclusive interview.

She continued: “I think honestly the biggest thing in relationships are communication and trust and learning how to express your needs and maybe things that you want to change in a healthy way. For us getting to that point, it’s taken a lot of therapy.”

A successful relationship is also about choosing your significant other. “I think choosing that person every single day and choosing to [say] ‘I’m going to work on this no matter what it takes in life,’” she explained.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom OG when it airs on MTV Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

READ NEXT: Catelynn Lowell Addresses Divorce & Pregnancy Rumors Again