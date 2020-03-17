Catelynn Lowell Addresses Divorce & Pregnancy Rumors Again

Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are not divorcing or pregnant in 2020. But that doesn’t mean the MTV reality stars are ruling out having another baby this year.

In Catelynn’s bio on the MTV website, it says the couple is happier than ever. Their marriage hasn’t been easy, with the duo briefly splitting, but the time apart gave hem clarity. The pregnancy rumors aren’t entirely unfounded since both Catelynn and Tyler want to have another child. Or, more specifically, Tyler wants to have a boy.

The description for Catelynn’s 2020 storyline reads:

Eleven years after placing their first daughter, Carly, for adoption, Cate and Ty are the happiest they have ever been. With Cate’s mental health under control, and after surviving a trial separation, the couple decide to celebrate with a recommitment ceremony. While parenting their two girls, Nova and Vaeda, Ty is still desperate for a son, so he and Cate look into what it would take to guarantee a boy in their next pregnancy.

Why Do People Think Catelynn Is Pregnant Again?

Champion Daily has become known for writing misleading headlines. A story from January read: “Catelynn Lowell—I’m Pregnant And Getting Divorce!”

Neither, however, are true. Catelynn told the blog: “Everyone has been asking me if I’m pregnant again.”

She noted that dealing with pregnancy rumors is constant. “This seems to be a repetitive question,” she said. “I can’t mention the word baby without everyone assuming I’m pregnant or asking me if I’m pregnant or commenting ‘congrats.’”

She reiterated that she and Tyler are the mother of three girls: Carly, who they gave up for adoption, Nova and Vaeda. As of now, there is not another baby in the future.

“At this time I am not pregnant,” she told Champion Daily in January, dismantling the constant gossip. “I have mentioned that yes, I do want to have more babies in the future. Could I get pregnant this year? Absolutely. Am I pregnant right now? No.”

Catelynn appreciates the speculation from fans but noted that if there is another baby joining their family, she and Tyler will let everyone know.

“Being pregnant is great… and I promise you that when I am, I will definitely let you know,” she told the blog. “For now, Tyler and I sit back and laugh at constantly being asked if I’m pregnant, but we do appreciate how much you guys care to know if we are pregnant or if we’re not.”

Catelynn and Tyler Are In A ‘Good Place’

As for those divorce rumors, Catelynn slammed them as recently as July 2019. “Tyler and I are in a really good place right now, and one of the things we learned during our separation is that it’s good for our relationship to give each other freedom,” Catelynn told Us Weekly. “So Tyler is going to visit some friends for a few days while I have the kids.”

To find out what’s next for Catelynn and Tyler, don’t miss Teen Mom OG when it airs on MTV Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

