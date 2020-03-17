Cheyenne Floyd & Boyfriend Matt Walker Are No Longer Together

Are Teen Mom OG stars Cheyenne Floyd and boyfriend Matt Walker still together? No.

Floyd and Walker went public with their relationship in May 2019, according to In Touch Weekly. But, in November 2019, Champion Daily revealed that the couple appeared to have broken up, as fans noticed photos of the two deleted from their Instagram accounts.

Read on for more information about Walker and Floyd’s split.

Walker Said He Didn’t Understand the Break Up

According to OK!, Walker talked about his split from Floyd in an Instagram Live video. He went on to say that he didn’t have much of an understanding about the split. Walker explained, “I don’t really know what the fuck happened if you want me to be real, I am not here to bash anybody, my ex included. I still love her, it’s just, you know, I will always have a love for her, everybody around her as well, her family and friends, all of that kind of stuff. I can’t really give you too much, because I don’t know. If you know me, you know me, you know me, you know kind of what happened I guess as far as the energy being shifted, you know what I mean. When the energy fell off, I just fell back you know.”

He continued, “There was no explanation behind it and every time I was trying to fix things, we were just…I don’t know. I don’t know what was going on, so I couldn’t fix it especially, me being the one trying to put in the effort.”

While Floyd had stated on Teen Mom OG that she wanted to have another baby, Walker said that Floyd’s wanting to get pregnant had nothing to do with the breakup.

“Teen Mom OG” Viewers Will Find Out What Happened With the Split on TV

Matt Meets the Fam | Teen Mom OG (Season 8) | MTVCheyenne briefs her boyfriend Matt before he meets Cory and her family at Ryder’s birthday. Catch new episodes of Teen Mom OG Mondays at 9/8c on MTV. #MTV #TeenMomOG Subscribe to MTV: http://goo.gl/NThuhC In 16 and Pregnant, they were moms-to-be. Now, follow Farrah, Maci, Amber, and Catelynn as they face the challenges of motherhood. Each episode interweaves these stories revealing the wide variety of challenges young mothers can face: marriage, relationships, family support, adoption, finances, graduating high school, starting college, getting a job, and the daunting and exciting step of moving out to create their own families. More from MTV: Official MTV Website: http://www.mtv.com/ Like MTV: https://www.facebook.com/MTV Follow MTV: https://twitter.com/MTV MTV Instagram: http://instagram.com/mtv #MTV is your destination for the hit series #WNO, #VMA, #JerseyShore, #TheChallenge, #MTVFloribamaShore, #TeenMom and much more! 2019-06-25T16:00:00.000Z

Floyd joined Teen Mom OG as the mother of MTV The Challenge star Cory Wharton’s daughter Ryder. After she started dating Walker, he appeared on the show as well. He also appears on the 2020 season of the show.

In fact, Floyd has revealed to E! News that fans will get to see what happened between the two of them and how their relationship ended. Prior to the TMOG premiere, Floyd said, “In the beginning of the season, viewers will see what happened between Matt and I. I’m not really focused on dating. I’m just focused on being a good mom and starting the non-profit and the business. If someone comes into my life, I’d be open but I’m not looking.”

In addition to fans seeing what happened to Floyd’s relationship with Walker, they will also see how co-parenting is going with ex Wharton and his pregnant girlfriend Taylor Selfridge. It appears to be going well as Floyd told E! she helped plan her ex’s gender reveal and she calls their connection “one big, weird, blended, dysfunctional family.”

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the MTV network.

