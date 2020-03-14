WATCH: Chief Keef aka Sosa Arrested By Mexico Border Patrol

Video of rapper Chief Keef getting arrested by Border Patrol Police in Mexico was shared online early Saturday morning. It’s unknown why the 24-year-old originally from Chicago, Illinois was being taken into custody, but the term “Free Sosa” immediately starting on Twitter.

The rapper, whose real name is Keither Farrelle Cozart, burst into the hip hop scene as a teen on the streets of South Side. After dropping out of Dyett High School at age 15, his name became a permanent fixture in the rap world after Kanye West remixed his single “I Don’t Like” in 2012. His popularity further grew with his drill subgenre style of rapping, and in addition to dropping numerous mixtapes, he’s since released four studio albums through his Glory Boyz Entertainment label imprint through Interscope Records.

The video of Chief Keef’s arrest was shared by DJ Akademiks, but it’s unknown why the rapper was traveling to or from Mexico on Friday night or the reason authorities took him into custody.

In the video, whoever was filming Chief Keef getting put into handcuffs first filmed a taco stand, a “Farmacia” building, which is Spanish for pharmacy, and a PEMEX gas station. From inside the car, the video shows an officer with “PCB” imprinted on his hat arresting the rapper.

Chief Keef Has Had Numerous Run-Ins With The Police & A Long Rap Sheet

Chief Keef has been in and out of prison numerous times throughout his career. While still a teenager, he was arrested on arrested on charges of heroin manufacturing and distribution on January 27, 2011. But because he was considered a “delinquent,” Chief Keef was charged with a Class X felony and put on house arrest.

In December 2011, an incident with police taking place outside his grandmother’s home left him charged with four felonies: three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm on a police officer and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He was also charged with resisting arrest, a misdemeanor.

In 2014, less than two weeks after finishing a court mandated 90-day drug rehab program, Chief Keef was arrested and charged with a DUI. In April 2017, the rapper was again arrested for driving under the influence and a urine test showed he had 8 different drugs in his system.

On January 19, 2017, Chief Keef was arrested in connection with the home invasion of his former music producer, Ramsay Tha Great. The Los Angeles Police Department reported the Ramsay was robbed at gunpoint at his home in Devonshire, and Chief Keef was accused of assaulting him during the invasion.

LAPD Captain Brian Pratt told NBC News, “It was a violent home invasion involving firearms being pointed at victims.” said. “The detectives did some really great follow up investigation. Witnesses came forward and identified who our suspects were. We knew who we were going after – we weren’t just shooting in the dark.”

Later in 2017, Chief Keef pleaded no contest to possession of a controlled substance after being arrested in Sioux Falls. According to the Boston Globe, he was found with marijuana edibles in his carry-on bag, but Judge Jon Sogn suspended his sentence on the terms he kept a clean record during the following year.

