The New ‘Bachelorette’ 2020 Star Is…

SPOILER ALERT: The new bachelorette has been revealed. Do not keep reading if you don’t want to be spoiled.

Clare Crawley is the new star of The Bachelorette franchise on ABC. The announcement came Monday, March 2 on Good Morning America, which is a first for the franchise because the current Bachelor season is still airing. Jimmy Kimmel Live star Guillermo Rodriguez was on hand to help with the big reveal — the late night show is famously quite into the Bachelor franchise, even if they are both in the ABC family.

GMA reminded us that Crawley’s father passed away and she is looking for someone who is just like her dad because they were really close. It also showed how Crawley told Juan Pablo Galavis off when she was rejected during The Bachelor finale.

Here is what she tells GMA’s Lara Spencer about what she’s looking for this time around, “For me, the most important thing is I want a man that will take off his armor. I want a man who is strong, who is willing to take off the body armor, open himself up and be vulnerable. That is some serious strength right there and I want a man that can do that.”

She also says that she’s not worried about being 38 years old, which is six years older than the next-oldest bachelorette — Rachel Lindsay was 32. She’s also about a decade older than most leads of The Bachelorette. But she says that A) she’s been known to date younger guys, and B) she doesn’t feel old. Crawley says she feels young and she’s ready to get out there and find love.

Here’s what you need to know about Crawley ahead of her new season of The Bachelorette.

Clare Appeared on The Bachelor, Bachelor in Paradise, and Bachelor Winter Games

For Crawley, going on The Bachelorette is one of the few Bachelor-related things she hasn’t done. She previously finished runner-up on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor back in 2014.

She then went on the inaugural season of Bachelor in Paradise where she quit in week five. This was the season she famously had a bit of a meltdown and went off to cry alone and talk to the local wildlife. Crawley ranted and raved about “drama” and the fire ants while a raccoon chittered nearby. It was probably entirely an editing trick, but it was still super funny.

Crawley came back for the second season of Bachelor in Paradise where she was eliminated in week three.

Crawley fared slightly better on Bachelor Winter Games because she hit it off with both Benoit Beausejour-Savard and Christian Rauch, though she still quit in week three. After the show, she and Benoit got engaged at the Tell All special, then they split up a few months later.

Romantically, Crawley hasn’t been that lucky in love and she’s well-liked among old-school fans of the shows, so she should be a fun choice for bachelorette.

Clare is Sporty and a Huge Dog Lover

Crawley’s Instagram is filled with shots of her showing off her fitness — girlfriend has some seriously jacked arms — and also her adorable pooches. She has two dogs, a little white fluffball and a golden retriever. It looks like she got the retriever after taking the time to grieve her chihuahua Chela, who died in May 2018 at the age of 14.

She is also super into yoga, hiking, barre workouts, paddle boarding, and even rock climbing. Crawley goes to Lake Tahoe a lot to get away and get out into nature. She also partners with Hello Fresh to promote fresh, easy meals.

Finally, Crawley has been a hairstylist for over a decade and still loves what she does. In a 2019 Instagram post, she wrote that she chose her profession because she loves “connecting with people,” even though one of her instructors told her she would never be successful at being a hairstylist because she cared too much about what the client thinks.

“Well, here we are years later, and I’m still obsessed with my job and surrounded by some of the most amazing clients and friends ever!” wrote Crawley.

Chris Harrison Said Sometimes Picking the Next Lead is More of a Fight Than a Debate

Back in January, host Chris Harrison told Heavy that the debate about who the next bachelor or bachelorette is going to be “starts night one” — but sometimes it’s more of a fight than a debate. Plus, sometimes the frontrunners to be the next lead don’t reveal themselves right away in the process.

“People that are frontrunners fall by the wayside, and then people that we had no thought about all of a sudden emerge and come from nowhere, so it’s kind of a — not a fun game, but it really is a game,” Harrison revealed. “It’s like a fantasy draft. We all have our favorites. I have my favorite that I’m going to fight for and Mike Fleiss, the creator, has his favorite. And we will fight. There will be screaming matches of who we think will be the best bachelor or bachelorette.”

The Bachelorette should premiere in May 2020, if the pattern holds from previous seasons.

