Rain Storm Can’t Stop ‘CMT Crossroads: Halsey & Kelsea Ballerini’ Filming on October 11

CMT’s hit series Crossroads is back on Wednesday, March 25 with a pop-country matchup between Halsey and Kelsea Ballerini, who are two incredible professionals because they performed a rockin’ concert in the most wretched conditions when it filmed back in October 2019.

Nashville Got a Huge Rain Storm That Night

According to the Time and Date past weather service, on Friday, October 11, when the Halsey and Ballerini CMT Crossroads episode was filmed, by the time the concert really got up and running, it had dropped nearly 30 degrees from earlier in the day, the wind picked up to nearly 20 mph and there was a driving rainstorm.

In the early part of the episode, you can see how much it was raining because the stage lights illuminate the downpour, plus both performers are absolutely soaked about two minutes into the concert.

In a pre-airing interview with the Associated Press, Ballerini reveals that they almost called the concert off because of the rain but in the end, the show must go on.

“The one random cold day in like a month and half. It was frigid. It was crazy too because — because it was raining and there was lightning, it was pushed back a bunch, so the crowd kept getting smaller and smaller ’cause they were like, ‘They’re not gonna come out,'” says Ballerini. “And then the producers came to us and were like, ‘We’re gonna pull it, we’re gonna have to do it tomorrow.’ And we just looked at each other and were like, ‘Let’s go take a shot of tequila.’ So we took a shot of tequila and then they came back and were like, ‘It’s time, we’re going,’ and we’re like, ‘Oooh, choices.'”

“We finally went out and we’re like, ‘We’re going to have the best time ever because it’s raining, it’s cold, this crowd has been standing here for like four and a half hours. And we just took a shot of tequila and we love all this music, so let’s have fun and not worry about anything else. It’s one of my favorite things I’ve gotten to do, truly,” Ballerini adds.

Halsey Got One Cold Fan a Towel

Partway through the show, Halsey notices a young woman in the front who is shivering, so she gets her a towel and gently chides her for not wearing a coat.

But fans were happy to be there despite the weather, posting Instagrams of themselves with umbrellas and saying the concert was worth the bad weather. One fan writes, “I’m so being excited for this episode of CMT Crossroads, you have no idea. Hubs and I braved the cold rainy Nashville evening in October when they filmed this and it was so worth it!”

Another writes, “The rain just disguised my tears from their stripped-down version of ‘Colors.'”

Waited outside in the rain for 3 hours for the @halsey x @KelseaBallerini @CMT Crossroads taping last night, but it’s fine. The rain just disguised my tears from their stripped-down version of “Colors.” 💙❤️💜😭 #CMTCrossroads pic.twitter.com/qxakKq8mH9 — Hannah Gilbert (@hannahgilbert13) October 12, 2019

CMT Crossroads: Halsey & Kelsea Ballerini airs on CMT Wednesday, March 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT and will be re-broadcast on MTV on Saturday, March 28 at 9 a.m. ET/PT.

