‘Common People’ Westworld Song: See the Lyrics, Singer & Music Video

If you saw Westworld Season 3 Episode 1, there’s one song, in particular, that might have caught your attention. The song talked about “Common people” in many of its lyrics. What song was it? Read on for all the details.

This article has spoilers for Season 3 Episode 1 of Westworld.

The Song Is Called ‘Common People’ By Pulp

The song that you heard (and that caught a lot of viewers’ attention) is “Common People” by Pulp. Here’s a video.

And yes, this is a real song and not one created specifically for Westworld. Part of the music video was filmed at Stepney’s Nightclub in the East End of London, which still had its original decor from the 1970s.

The lyric includes the following:

I wanna live like common people

I wanna do whatever common people do

Wanna sleep with common people

I wanna sleep with common people

Like you

What else could I do

I said “I’ll see what I can do” I took her to a supermarket

I don’t know why

But I had to start it somewhere

So it started there

I said, “pretend you’ve got no money”

She just laughed and said

“Oh you’re so funny”

I said “Yeah?

Well I can’t see anyone else smiling in here?

Are you sure” You wanna see whatever common people see

Wanna sleep with common people

You wanna sleep with common people

Like me

The song is by an alternative rock band Pulp and even though it sounds like a 1980s song, it was first released in 1995 on their album Different Class. The song was number 2 in the UK and in 2015 it was voted greatest Britpop song in a Rolling Stone poll.

Jarvis Cocker said the inspiration for the song was a Greek art student he met in 1988 at Central Saint Martins College of Art and Design. He told BBC Radio 5 that he embellished a lot for the song. He said he met the girl at a bar in college and found her attractive, but didn’t like some things about her personality. He said she told him she wanted to move to Hackney and “live like the common people.” That phrase inspired his song, but he said the reality was that he was interested in her and she was not interested in him.

The song ultimately concludes that the girl can never truly live like common people because she always has a rich dad who can save her, while truly common people “watch lives slide out of view.”

Cocker never revealed the identity of the woman the song was about, although many publications made guesses over the years. The song itself was very popular and multiple covers have been made of the song over the years.

It hit Number 2 in UK singles, Number 2 in Scotland, Number 4 in Sweden, Number 5 in Norway, and 20 in Canada Rock/Alternative. After the song’s appearance in Westworld, it will likely gain some interest and popularity again.

