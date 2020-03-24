‘Comrade’ Britney Spears Shares ‘Redistribute Wealth, Strike’ Quote

Twitter users labeled Britney Spears a comrade on Monday after she posted a quote message to Instagram advocating for wealth redistribution and a general strike. Writer Mimi Zhu first shared it.

She captioned the post with one of the last lines and added three red roses.

“During this time of isolation, we need connection now more than ever. Call you loved ones, write virtual love letters. Technologies like virtual communication, streaming and broadcasting are part of our community collaboration. We will learn to kiss and hold each other through the waves of the web. We will feed each other, redistribute wealth, strike. We will understand our own importance from the places we must stay. Communion moves beyond walls. We can still be together.”

Twitter users supported the star, and helped make “Comrad Britney” one of the top-trending topics on Tuesday, a day after she originally posted the message.

Britney Spears is one of the coolest and most human celebrities of her age group because in spite of having struggled in the public eye several times she's managed to come out of it a more publicly well-adjusted and compassionate person than the rest of them. Comrade Britney — findom earle (@coherentstates) March 24, 2020

Comrade Britney said, “general strike and wealth redistribution” ✊🏽🌹 pic.twitter.com/0zohsWE8lw — oliver merino (@olivermerino4) March 24, 2020

Spears Shares An Uplifting Message

Sharing a picture of herself, the “Toxic” singer asked her followers to remain positive.

“Today we should reflect on the positive things in life !!!! So many of us get stir crazy about what’s going on and although I don’t have all the answers .…. I do know how to try to stay strong and positive and show courage,” she wrote.

“Keep your heads up my friends !!!!!”

Other Celebrities Are Speaking Out

Spears is just one of the many celebrities who have taken to their platforms to address the coronavirus. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been sharing videos from celebrities who are cautioning people to take social isolation seriously and remain indoors. Robert De Niro, Danny DeVito and Ben Still all made videos that the governor shared.

“Hi everybody, it’s Danny DeVito, and I’m asking you from the bottom of my heart, all over the state of New York, stay home,” the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star says in his clip.

“I mean everybody. I mean, we got this virus, this pandemic, and, you know, young people can get it and they can transmit it to old people and the next thing you know *throat-cutting noise*, I’m out of there!” he says. “So Governor Cuomo asked me to ask you, please, do us a favor, all of us, and stay home, not spread this virus around. Thank you. Watch a little TV why don’t ya!”

Kylie Jenner Pleaded With Millennials To Stay Home

Fearing younger adults weren’t taking self-quarantining seriously, the Surgeon General Jerome Adams called on Keeping Up With the Kardashains star Kylie Jenner to make a video for her fans. Even though she had been updating her followers daily, she spoke out publicly at Adams’ request.

“Please stay inside,” she begged. “Please stay inside. Practice social distancing, self-quarantine. If you live with your parents, you don’t want to go home and get your parents sick. You might have it and not even know and be infecting other people. It’s serious and the only way that we’re gonna slow this down is if we do this because there is not a cure right now.”

Jenner continued, “Nobody is immune to this. Millennials are not immune to this.” “New evidence,” she noted, “actually shows that a large percentage of people in the hospital right now are young adults.”

