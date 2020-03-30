‘Conan At Home’ Celebrity Guest Lineup: Week of March 30

Conan O’Brien is returning with new episodes of his late-night show on Monday, March 30, on TBS.

In light of coronavirus, the show will be shot on an iPhone, without an audience, and the guest interviews will be filmed with video chat.

Read on for Conan’s celebrity guest lineup this week.

Monday, March 30: Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler Hunts Down Conan In Los Angeles

Sandler, who makes frequent appearances on the podcast Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, will be kicking off the week with Conan’s newly formatted show.

A year ago, Fan Sided revealed the two are neighbors. That doesn’t mean Sandler will be any closer to the talk show host, given the social distancing guidelines in place.

Tuesday, March 31: Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner & Conan Play Tequila Slaps – CONAN on TBS

Fans are aware of what went down last time Sophie Turner visited Conan (can anyone say “Tequila slaps”?), and now, people are curious what the two have planned as they’ll only be able to communicate virtually.

It’s possible Turner will discuss her new Quibi show, Survive, which follows a man and woman who are the only survivors of a plane crash on a remote island. Insider writes, “The two are forced to contend with their own personal demons as they attempt to make it out of the wilderness together. It’s based on Alex Morel’s novel of the same name.”

Wednesday, April 1: Jesse Eisenberg

Jesse Eisenberg's Mardi Gras Flasher

Eisenberg recently appeared on Conan’s podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.

Most recently, the actor starred in the film Vivarium, which was released on March 27. The suburban thriller is available to digitally rent or purchase on iTunes, Youtube, Amazon, Vudu, and Google Play. Check out Vox’s review of the film here.

Thursday, April 2: Sean Hayes

Sean Hayes On "The Three Stooges" – CONAN on TBS

Hayes has been appearing on Conan’s late-night talk show for years.

He recently spent time substitute hosting on Ellen. On Monday, he stepped in once again as a guest host, where he celebrated Girl Scout Cookie season by living out his dream of becoming a Girl Scout.

Hayes also welcomed guest Chelsea Handler, who talked about her appearance on Will & Grace.

Late-Night Talk Shows Go Virtual

Naturally, it will take time for hosts to navigate this new normal.

Speaking to Variety recently, Jeff Ross, Conan’s longtime executive producer, opened up about the transition to at-home talk shows. “We just decided that there’s no reason not to do the top of the show down and dirty in some location not in the studios, and then talk to guests over FaceTime or Zoom or Skype or whatever.”

Conan isn’t the only late-night talk show going live this week. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and Watch What Happens Live will all be returning to broadcast TV.

Samantha Bee also joins that list. The comedian recently told Variety after taping her last show, “… it felt like we might not be coming back to this building for a really long time, and it really felt like we might not be shooting from this building for a really long time. We kind of gathered up some equipment and stuff and kind of absconded with it We just raided the office supplies. It just seemed like a reality that we might have to do something out here, because it’s all unknown.”

Conan airs on TBS tonight at 11pm ET/PT.

