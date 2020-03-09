Corey Feldman’s Age & Height: The Stats on the Actor Today

Corey Feldman was just 3 years old when he first started working as an actor and by the time he was a teenager, he’d reached a level of fame and success for which most people can only dream about. While it’s easy to think of the beloved ’80s film star as staying forever young, Feldman is now a father, a grown man on his third marriage.

Born on July 16, 1971, in Reseda, California, to parents Bob Feldman and Sheila Feldman, Corey Scott Feldman is now 48 years old, and according to his IMDB page, is 5 foot 5 inches.

Feldman’s best friend, Corey Ian Haim, passed away at age 38 on March 10, 2010, from pneumonia. He was born in the same year as Feldman but was two inches taller. Haim was 5 foot 7 inches.

Honoring the 10th anniversary of Haim’s death, Feldman is premiering his explosive documentary, My Truth: The Tale of 2 Coreys, on March 9, 2020. The two appeared in 8 films together during the height of their careers, and the duo later reunited on-screen to star as themselves on the reality TV series, The Two Coreys, from 2007 to 2008.

However, as Feldman explains in his documentary, the two were victims of sexual abuse as children growing up in the industry. “We had both been molested as children,” Feldman told TV host Wendy Williams. “He was raped physically. I was raped emotionally. I was molested.” In My Truth, Feldman has promised to name both Haim’s alleged rapist and his alleged abusers.

During his appearance on The Wendy Williams Show Feldman explained that he self-funded the film after traditional networks turned him down, as the documentary’s topic matter proved to be too controversial. He also hired full-time armed security to protect himself and his family. While most people would’ve thrown in the towel, Feldman remained undeterred.

In 2017, after “The TRUTH Campaign” failed to reach its initial $10 million goal, Feldman continued to push the project forward, especially after the #MeToo movement. With allegations being made against Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey, Feldman said, “It’s all connected to a bigger, darker power. I don’t know how high up the chain that power goes, but I know that it probably is outside of the film industry too. It’s probably in government; it’s probably throughout the world in different dark aspects.”

“The one name that is the most dangerous, the one I’m most scared about,” Feldman hinted, “it’s going to be like Harvey Weinstein all over again.”

Feldman Has Not Counted Out A Possible Return To Acting

The Goonies Documentary – Corey Feldman InterviewBuy the 90 minute DVD on Amazon: http://goo.gl/aI8kaJ Corey Feldman discusses his time while making The Goonies and the first time everyone in the film heard the theme song by Cyndi Lauper for The Goonies. Corey explains that he never actually liked the song even though it reached number 1 on the Billboard charts when the movie was released. Corey also discusses a fan club meet up for The Goonies in Europe where over half a million people go to meet and discuss the film. 2014-09-30T15:50:49.000Z

The actor starred in his first commercial at age 3 and by the Feldman was 15, he was a legit movie star. Many of his films continue to stand the test of time as cult classics, including The Goonies, Standby By Me, The Lost Boys, and Gremlins.

Feldman continued to voice the role of Slash in The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles TV series through 2017, and according to Feldman’s IMDB page, is involved in a series of new projects currently filming.

In an interview with EW in March, Feldman said after the documentary premieres, “I hope that people can finally go back and appreciate my work as an actor/ That would be nice if people would start recognizing me as a real actor as opposed to this kind of joke that people have made my name into for the last few decades. That would be the respectful thing, I guess.”

Feldman Is An Ambassador For The Non-Profit Group Child USA

Signed by California Governor Gavin Newsome, Child USA played in a critical role in getting Assembly Bill 218 passed, a law that grants children who are victims of sexual abuse more time to report their allegations to authorities and file suit. Feldman is incredibly proud this bill was signed into law, which also triples the amount victims can receive in damages if the allegations were initially thwarted in a cover-up.

Feldman told EW, “This law sets me up for the opportunity to go after these guys, but it also sets up anybody else who has been a victim of sexual assault from any abuser in the state of California in the last 50 years,” Feldman said. “I watched what happened with the other cases, obviously I’ve been following everything very closely.”

