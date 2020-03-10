Corey Feldman’s Book ‘Coreyography’: Where to Buy His Biography

Corey Feldman‘s highly-anticipated documentary, My Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys, premieres on Monday, March 9; the doc is streaming live on www.mytruthdoc.com. at 8pm PT/11pm ET.

Years before the documentary’s premiere, Corey Feldman wrote and published a biography entitled Coreyography: A Memoir in 2013. The biography was his personal telling of his “Hollywood survival story” and a tale of caution about the childhood stardom experience in the entertainment industry.

If you’re interested in learning more about Corey Feldman and his story, here’s what you need to know about how and where to purchase Coreyography:

‘Coreyography’ Can Be Purchased on Amazon

Amazon has Coreyography currently on sale in paperback or hardcover. Paperback can be ordered via Amazon Prime for 2-day delivery; it costs $11.39. At the time this article was published, there was only one new copy of the memoir available in hardcover for $37.47. You can also purchase a digital version compatible with Kindle for $9.99.

The memoir has a 4.5 out of 5 stars rating and over 954 reviews. One reader wrote “This book has so much more depth than I was expecting. The beauty of fame is so obvious but rarely, if ever, do you get such a realistic view into the underbelly of it all. Growing up loving the movies he was apart of, I never imagined what his life off set was truly like. Kids dream of being like the child stars they idol when in reality, these kids may be facing nightmares beyond anyone’s imagination.”

Amazon’s description of the book, which says it is a true story of “survival and redemption,” explains:

“In this brave and moving memoir, Corey is revealing the truth about what his life was like behind the scenes: His is a past that included physical, drug, and sexual abuse, a dysfunctional family from which he was emancipated at age fifteen, three high-profile arrests for drug possession, a nine-month stint in rehab, and a long, slow crawl back to the top of the box office. While Corey has managed to overcome the traps that ensnared so many other entertainers of his generation―he’s still acting, is a touring musician, and is a proud father to his son, Zen―many of those closest to him haven’t been so lucky. In the span of one year, he mourned the passing of seven friends and family members, including Corey Haim and Michael Jackson. In the wake of those tragedies, he’s spoken publicly about the dark side of fame, lobbied for legislation affording greater protections for children in the entertainment industry, and lifted the lid off of what he calls Hollywood’s biggest secret.”

The Autobiography Can Also Be Purchased as an Audiobook

If you would rather listen to the memoir than read it, there are a few different options for purchasing the audiobook version. On Amazon, an audiobook version is for sale for $13.97.

Audible.com has the memoir in its catalog, as well. If you do not yet have an Audible.com account, you can register for a 30-day trial and listen to Coreyography free of charge. An Audible.com subscription costs $14.95 a month.

This option is especially enticing because Corey Feldman himself narrated the book. It runs 8 hours and 52 minutes long, start to finish.

