Corey Feldman Documentary: Can You Get a Refund? TOS May Make It Tough

Thousands of viewers who paid $20 to see a live stream of Corey Feldman’s documentary, My Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys, may not be able to get refunds, based on a message left for viewers online and Terms of Service that accompanied the ticket purchase. Feldman has not yet issued an official statement about the availability of a refund after the live stream had technical difficulties. His website hints that viewers will get to see the film somehow, sometime in the future.

Viewers are asking online if they can get refund or if they can watch tomorrow.

The live stream had problems almost from the beginning. Feldman’s website went down earlier in the day.

Then viewers found that when they tried to watch the live stream, it quit working about 15 to 20 minutes in and they were left with a strange message about hackers.

The message read: “Please be patient. The hackers are trying to prevent the stream from airing. The program will begin momentarily. We appreciate your patience and support!”

But for people waiting for the live stream, the program never aired. According to journalists watching the screening live and in person, they were able to watch the documentary. Tim Chan of the Rolling Stone said he watched it, but he didn’t give many details. He wrote on Twitter:

Chan wrote: “Update: we screened the whole film. Regardless of how you feel about Corey Feldman, the topics he’s bringing up in the documentary are important and worth paying attention to. Does the film offer clarity? Maybe. Will it change the industry? TBD. Off to bed, more thoughts to come.”

But now, many people who bought tickets are wanting refunds. At this time, it doesn’t look like that’s happening. Feldman’s website where the documentary was supposed to play had a message waiting for viewers.

@AJsPlaceOnline shared the photo. Here’s a larger version:

The website reads: “We truly appreciate your support and patience! We are committed to providing access for all those who have paid to watch the film as soon as possible. We will also send an email with more information. We apologize for the inconvenience and look forward to providing updates as they become available. Thank you.”

Meanwhile, the Terms of Service seem to indicate that a refund might not be possible. You can see an archive of the TOS for MyTruthDoc.com here. A screenshot shared on Twitter of Section 13 was confirmed by Heavy when accessing a cache of the site’s TOS. It seems to indicate that a refund might not be happening.

Section 1 does mention refunds and says: “We may send you emails about our store, new products, refunds (if any) and other updates…”

That’s the only time the word “refund” appears. But Section 13 under the Terms of Service section reads the following:

WE DO NOT GUARANTEE, REPRESENT OR WARRANT THAT YOUR USE OF OUR SERVICE WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED, TIMELY, SECURE OR ERROR-FREE. WE DO NOT WARRANT THAT THE RESULTS THAT MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE USE OF THE SERVICE WILL BE ACCURATE OR RELIABLE. YOU AGREE THAT FROM TIME TO TIME WE MAY REMOVE THE SERVICE FOR INDEFINITE PERIODS OF TIME OR CANCEL THE SERVICE AT ANY TIME, WITHOUT NOTICE TO YOU. YOU EXPRESSLY AGREE THAT YOUR USE OF, OR INABILITY TO USE, THE SERVICE IS AT YOUR SOLE RISK. THE SERVICE AND ALL PRODUCTS AND SERVICES DELIVERED TO YOU THROUGH THE SERVICE ARE (EXCEPT AS EXPRESSLY STATED BY US) PROVIDED ‘AS IS’ AND ‘AS AVAILABLE’ FOR YOUR USE, WITHOUT ANY REPRESENTATION, WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF MERCHANTABILITY, MERCHANTABLE QUALITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, DURABILITY, TITLE, AND NON-INFRINGEMENT.”

This seems to indicate that if they don’t want to offer refunds based on not streaming the documentary, they could choose to do so. So far, the online message for streamers has simply said that they will be in touch via email with information about how people who paid can still watch the film.

We will update this story when more information is available.