How Charlie Sheen Knows Corey Haim & Corey Feldman

Tonight, Corey Feldman will release his self-published documentary, “My Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys”, on MyTruthDoc.com. In the documentary, Feldman will expose the names of the Hollywood elite who allegedly molested him and his late best friend, Corey Haim.

Those who have followed the trials and tribulations of Corey Feldman closely are aware of the allegations involving Corey Haim and Charlie Sheen that surfaced in 2017. Haim’s friend, Dominick Brascia, claimed to the National Enquirer that Haim told him he had sex with Sheen when he was only 13 (Sheen would have been 20 at the time.) It allegedly occurred on the set of the 1986 movie Lucas, which is how Sheen met Haim.

As Movie Web points out, the claims have never been proven, and Charlie Sheen has denied all charges. Sheen’s rep has said that the actor “categorically denies these allegations.”

The film Lucas was released in 1986 and starred Corey Haim as Lucas. At the time, Martin Sheen, Charlie’s father, was a prominent name in the industry.

Haim’s Mother Says the Claim Is Made up

In November 2017, Judy Haim, Corey Haim’s mother, appeared on The Dr. Oz Show. There, she said that the allegations against Charlie Sheen are false.

In fact, while on the show, she claimed that Dominick Brascia was, in fact, the one who abused her son on the set of Lucas.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Judy told ET, “My son never mentioned Charlie. We never talked about Charlie. It was all made up… If my son was here to hear all of this he would throw up.”

Judy continued telling ET, “I lived with [Corey] in Canada half the time. I knew exactly where this kid was at all times… I’m fed up … because you know what, my heart can’t take it. I’m his mother, I’m mourning. My family is freaked out all the way to Israel. Corey’s best friends are freaking out. They’re going, ‘What the hell is he talking about?’ They all know the truth because my son had a very big mouth. Every time he had an interview he told everybody what drugs he was on, what he was doing. We’ve never heard of Charlie, ever.”

Feldman’s Documentary Will Expose the Names of Hollywood Players Who Allegedly Molested Him & Haim

In the documentary, which is slated to be released tonight, Feldman says he will expose the names of the Hollywood players who allegedly molested him and his best friend, Corey Haim, when they were teenagers.

While Feldman has spoken up about child abuse in the entertainment industry, he has yet to name his alleged abusers.

According to MSN, Feldman went to police in 1993 to report the unnamed perpetrators, and they told him they “didn’t care”.

In his 2013 memoir, “Coreography”, Feldman changed the names of the alleged abusers; he did the same in the television movie for Lifetime. In his book, however, Feldman did write that Haim experienced a sexual incident while working on the film Lucas, according to Cheat Sheet. In the biography, he wrote, “At some point during the filming [of ‘Lucas,’ Haim] explained an adult male convinced him it was perfectly normal for older men and younger boys in the business to have sexual relations, that it was ‘what all guys do.”

In 2011, when Feldman was asked about Sheen, he shared, “I’m not a huge fan of Charlie Sheen…especially the way he’s affected other people that I know,” according to the National Enquirer.

A rep for Feldman later told Fox News, “Corey can only speak about his own experiences. He can only attest to events that he actually saw; anything he was told by other victims is merely hearsay. Unfortunately, some of them are not here to recount their horrors and all we can hope is that all abusers are held accountable.”

READ NEXT: How to Buy Tickets to Watch Corey Feldman’s ‘My Truth’ Documentary