Corey Feldman’s Documentary Delayed By Technical Difficulties

Corey Feldman‘s explosive documentary, My Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys, which bravely dives into the sexual abuse he and best friend Corey Haim fell victim to as children growing up in the industry, is finally going to see the light of day. Directed by Brian Herzlinger, the documentary premieres on March 9, 2020, commemorative of the tenth anniversary of Haim’s death.

If the site was not working for you after signing in on Monday night at 8 p.m. PT/ 11 p.m. ET you are not alone. And help is on the way. Heather Dawn May tweeted an update after there was technical difficulties. She said, “The company is working on it on their side and said to keep refreshing. Thank you so much for your patience.

My Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys is set to premiere live via the streaming channel at www.MyTruthDoc.com, at 8 p.m. PT/ 11 p.m. ET, however, when it was time to sign in, all viewers were hit with an error 403 screen.

In My Truth, Feldman promises to finally name the alleged rapist of his late best friend, the person he claims molested him as a child, and an entire ring of alleged Hollywood pedophiles still working in the industry today. Due to the film’s highly controversial topic matter, almost every traditional network passed on My Truth, but that didn’t stop the former child star from self-funding the film to get it out to audiences.

However, technical delays seem to have stopped the premiere from taking place on Monday night. As of 8:17 p.m. PT, most expected viewers continued to be unable to log into the streaming site at http://www.MyTruthDoc.com.

THE FILM IS STARTING 15 MIN LATE DUE 2 THE WEBSITE CRASHING! WHICH IS ACTUALLLY A GOOD THING! SO #STAYTUNED pic.twitter.com/onYiNJodFs — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 10, 2020

Feldman seems confident that the show will go on. He said, “The film is starting 15 minutes late due 2 the website crashing! Which is actually a good thing! So #StayTuned.”

However, long after what would’ve been a 15-minute delay, everyone still had issues with signing in. While it appears Feldman is at a movie theater somewhere in Los Angeles, the bulk of the people who bought tickets to the film were streaming the movie from home.

Online Users Are Either Getting An Error Screen Or A Black Page That Won’t Load

Are the people involved that Corey is outing trying to stop this???? pic.twitter.com/s03lbamH34 — DC (@chitowndave88) March 10, 2020

It appears there are numerous different issues happening for those who wanted to be a part of the first audience to watch My Life: The Rape of 2 Coreys. Hundreds of online users tweeted their frustrations directly at Feldman on Twitter. The site was not loading on either Chrome or Safari web browsers.

Anyone else getting this when logging in? pic.twitter.com/71cBfvpyxh — lisa brazee (@lisabrazee) March 10, 2020

It’s a mixture of confusion and frustration, especially for those who’ve waited up late to watch the film. One user tweeted, “Some of us have been waiting since the 90’s to know the truth. Really hope Corey is able to get his message out – through whatever means necessary.”

For those attempting to refresh their page for different results are not seeing successful results. One person tweeted, “Was logged in, refreshed, took me back to main screen with purchase option but no login option. What gives?”

Another online user hoping to watch My Life on Monday night tweeted, “403-Access Forbidden should I be worried or is this going to be fixed in 20 minutes?”

Many potential viewers voiced the frustrations about what could possibly turn out to be a wasted $20 ticket.

