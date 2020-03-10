Corey Haim Never Married or Had Kids Before He Died

Child actor Corey Haim passed away at age 38 of pneumonia. Before his death in 2010, Haim was never married or had kids.

The actor rose to stardom in the 80s after appearing in films like Lucas, Silver Bullet, Murphy’s Romance, and License to Drive. He went on to act in The Lost Boys alongside Corey Feldman, which secured his title as a household name.

While he never married, Haim was involved in a number of relationships with women in the industry. Read on to learn more about the late actor’s romances.

He Was Involved With Alyssa Milano for 3 Years

While Haim never married or had children, he was romantically involved with Alyssa Milano from 1987 to 1990, when they were both teenagers.

After his passing in 2010, Milano took to Twitter to write, “Just woke up to the sad, sad news that Corey Haim passed away… RIP sweet boy.”

He Was Engaged Multiple Times

In 1992, Haim starred in the movie Blown Away with Baywatch actress Nicole Eggert. They were engaged for five months before calling it quits. After his passing, Eggert sat down with Access Hollywood and shared, “The first time I met Corey, we were so young… Maybe 14 years old. He had just moved to Los Angeles [and had] just finished filming ‘Lucas.’”

Speaking about the engagement, Eggert shared, “We were underage. I was under 17. It’s funny to me now in hindsight because we wouldn’t have been allowed to be married… we loved each other dearly.”

Nicole added that while she never personally witnessed Haim’s drug usage, she was there for him during difficult times. “I never watched what he did but there definitely [were] issues,” she said. “I held his hand when he wasn’t feeling well… I spent a lot of nights in emergency rooms with him. I don’t think that I saved his life, I just think that I was there for him.”

In 2000, the actor proposed to Cindy Guyer after knowing each other for just two days. Unfortunately, their relationship quickly unraveled. Today reports Guyer as saying of Haim’s death, “We almost knew it was going to happen — he was such a mess… He had a devil inside him, and the devil was the drug.”

Speaking about their relationship, she added, “He got violent and temperamental… He was doing a lot of drugs.”

Guyer also said that she booked him into rehab. “I thought: I’m not going to be responsible for getting anyone on drugs, so I booked him into Betty Ford. He ended up walking out of rehab eight days later.”

Most recently, Haim popped the question to Tiffany Shepis, who, in an interview with CNN, shared, “Back in 2008, I was really good friend of Corey’s, trying to help him like everybody does, you know? He’s a charming kid with a lot of issues.”

Haim was also rumored to have dated actress Lala Sloatman, reality star Daisy De La Hoya, and even Victoria Beckham for a brief period of time in the mid-90s.

