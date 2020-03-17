Cory Wharton & Girlfriend Taylor Selfridge Are Having a Baby

Congratulations are in order for Teen Mom OG star Cory Wharton and girlfriend Taylor Selfridge. After announcing her pregnancy on the TMOG reunion special, the couple revealed they are having a baby girl.

Fans of the show may recall that Cory wasn’t involved in his 2-year-old daughter’s life until she was 6 months old. This time around, Cory has been able to experience much more with baby No. 2. “This has all been 100 percent brand-new for me,” he told People magazine.

Cory Is Experiencing A Lot of Firsts With Taylor’s Pregnancy

Cory shares his oldest daughter, Ryder, with TMOG star Cheyenne Floyd. He didn’t know she was biologically his until she was 6 months old, but since then he’s been very involved in her life.

Still, the 29-year-old is nervous about becoming a father for a second time. “It’s crazy to be a part of this process. It’s done nothing but brought me and Taylor closer together. It’s such a blessing,” he said. “I’m a little nervous.”

Cory, who met Taylor on Ex on the Beach, is looking forward to seeing what she’s like as a mother. He’s already experienced her being a great role model to Ryder.

“I’m really eager to see how much she loves her daughter because she doesn’t even understand it yet,” he gushed. “It’s going to be a whole different type of love, and I know that she’s going to be an amazing mother.”

Taylor, Cory and Cheyenne Are Embracing Being A Blended Family

Cheyenne is happy for her ex and has been involved with Taylor’s pregnancy. “I actually helped them plan their gender reveal and gave them all the vendors and places to call,” she told E! Online.

While some people might think it’s strange, Cheyenne has embraced their family. “It’s definitely one big, weird, blended, dysfunctional family,” she confessed. “I would take our situation over us hating each other any day. It might be weird to some people, but it works for us.”

Cory recently hit 1 million followers on Instagram and he made sure to celebrate with Ryder. “I just wanna say thank you to everyone who continues to follow me and for always spreading that good energy that we ALL need in 2020,” he wrote, holding Ryder’s hand in the photo.

After she found out she was going to be a girl mom, Taylor took to Instagram to show love for her daughter-to-be. “When I saw the confetti come out pink I instantly burst into tears because it made everything so real, I finally can say I’m going to have a daughter,” she wrote in January. “I want you to know how loved you already are by everyone.”

Taylor briefly took a break from social media during her pregnancy. She later revealed she was pregnant with twins but lost one of the babies. The break wasn’t because of the miscarriage, but because she didn’t want added stress during her pregnancy.

To find out what happens next between Cory and Taylor, don’t miss Teen Mom OG when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

