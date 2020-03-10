Courtney Anne Mitchell & Corey Feldman: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

While Corey Feldman, prepared to rock the world with his controversial documentary, My Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys, he also took extra caution for himself and his family’s safety by hiring full-time security. In the movie, Feldman promises to name the alleged rapist of late Corey Haim, the man he claims molested him as a child, and an entire ring of pedophiles who continue to work in the industry today.

Feldman, 48, is looking out for his wife, Courtney Anne Mitchell, and son Zen, from his former marriage to Susie Sprague. Courtney Anne is Feldman’s third wife. He was first married to actress Vanessa Marcil from 1983 to 1989.

Courtney Anne, who’s originally from Vancouver, Canada, is a model and musician. She posed for Playboy in 2011 and shortly afterward, first met Feldman at the magazine’s infamous Midsummer’s Night Dream Party. The couple officially married in 2019, and Courtney Anne is incredibly proud of her husband’s documentary.

Days prior to the premiere, she wrote on Instagram, “This WILL go down in History as vindication for Victims and Survivors of Child Sexual Abuse everywhere. Protect our future by spreading awareness through education so this doesn’t have to happen to One More Child.”

Here’s what you need to know about Courtney and Corey Feldman:

1. Feldman & Courtney Anne Mitchell Married After A 2-Week Engagement

Because Courtney is Canadian, Feldman explained they quickly eloped after Donald Trump became president in 2016. The couple had already been dating four years, and the actor feared she would get deported if they didn’t quickly make things official.

The couple tied the knot in Las Vegas, inside Caesar’s Palace at the famous Sir Elton John’s Fizz Champagne Lounge. Their wedding was officiated by Marklen Kennedy, the creator of Showtime’s Gigolos series.

Courtney’s support and love for Feldman didn’t waver in light of the documentary’s uphill battle for a release date. On their anniversary this past year, she wrote on Instagram, “Life is hard sometimes but at least we have each other to lean on. Thank you for being my rock, and for all that you do. You are a good person, with a good heart, doing good things for the world. And I am so happy that you are finally being recognized for that. You deserve it. And you make me proud every day. I love you, always and forever.”

2. Courtney Anne Is The Keyboardist & DJ In Feldman’s Band

Courtney Anne of Corey's AngelsCorey's Angels and Corey Feldman's wife Performing a Cover of Cindy Lauper's Good Enough @The Rose in Pasadena April 13 2017 2017-05-01T04:16:43.000Z

Sharing a mutual love of music, Courtney is a key band member of “Corey Feldman & the Angels.” In addition to being a keyboardist, she regularly takes the microphone and sings herself.

Corey Feldman & the Angels – Go 4 It – Today Show'Go 4 It' – Buy the song and album 'Angelic 2 the Core' on iTunes now! Support the band so you can see us in a town near you!! m/ ✌🔮🤘 -Friday morning Live Performance recorded at NBC Studios, Manhattan – New York, NY on September 16, 2016 Rockefeller Center Corey Feldman Courtney Anne (DJ and Vocals) Brittany Paige (Guitarist & Vocals) Leanne Bowes (Bass & Vocals) Britlyn Dale (Piano & Vocals) Doc Ice (rap over Snoop Dogg's lines)Vocals) Hosted and Introduced by Tamron Hall and Billy Bush 2016-09-20T03:33:31.000Z

It’s hard to bring “Corey’s Angels” without mentioning their unfortunate performance of “Go 4 It” on the Today Show in 2016. The viral show was incredibly tough on Feldman and Courtney Anne. In a since-deleted video the couple posted on Facebook Feldman said through tears, “We just wanted to tell everybody that, like, it’s been really painful. We put ourselves out there and we did the best that we could. And, like, I’ve never had such mean things said about me. Like constantly.”

Courtney-Anne added, “I don’t even know what to do or to say because I thought the performance was good and I was, like, excited about it.”

Well I love ya @Corey_Feldman and I know how much it takes to get up there and do your thing. Keep your head up and know that you're loved❤️ — P!nk (@Pink) September 18, 2016

In light of the backlash, Feldman got shout-outs of support from fellow musicians such as Miley Cyrus and Pink online.

3. Courtney Anne & Corey Feldman Starred On ‘Celebrity Wife Swap’ & ‘Marriage Boot Camp’

On the reality TV series Celebrity Wife Swap in 2015, Feldman switched wives with comedian Tommy Davidson, which received mixed reactions from fans since Courtney Anne was presented as his “Maingel” among his crew of “Corey’s Angels,” much like Hugh Hefner in E! Network’s The Girls Next Door.

Feldman later clarified to The Hollywood Reporter that he was merely putting on an act when asked about making “Corey’s Angels” sign contracts as to how they can act, what they can eat and how much weight their allowed to gain. He said, “That’s not real… They made that up, and they asked us to go along with it as a joke. And now everybody’s thinking that it’s real. It’s not. That was all a joke. It’s part of reality TV, and people are taking it seriously.”

Tommy Davidson/Corey FeldmanTommy Davidson is a stand-up comedian and actor who lives outside Los Angeles, CA with his fiancee of almost three years, Amanda, her son Jayden (5), and Tommy's daughter Jillian (21). Corey Feldman is an actor/singer who is known for roles in numerous iconic movies like "Stand By Me," "Goonies" and "Lost Boys." Corey lives in Los Angeles, CA and runs the business "Corey's Angels," an artist management company in which Corey manages the careers of young women trying to break into the business. 2015-08-20T09:00:08.000Z

The couple returned to reality TV in 2019 to appear on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition, which also starred Aaron Carter, his mother Jane, Real Housewives of Orange County‘s Alexis Bellino, and her divorced mother, Penelope.

Feldman’s brother Eden joined the Feldmans on the WEtv reality series to “put their pride aside” and try to “bring the family back together.”

4. Courtney Anne & Corey Feldman Are Both Vegans

A bulk of the photos Courtney shares on Instagram are recipes of her vegan dishes. She’s continuously sharing health tidbits and the benefits of eating clean. Courtney Ann even cooks up all-natural foods for the couple’s dogs, Chewy and Brownie. In her Instagram bio, Courtney writes that she’s a “Health Coach 4 Whole Foods Plant Based Vegetarians & Vegans.”

In addition to being passionate about their health, Courtney and Feldman are also supporters of animal rights. In September, the attended the Mercy For Animals Gala at the Shrine Auditorium.

5. Courtney Ann Is A Proud Stepmother To Corey’s Son Zen Feldman

Feldman’s wife shares a close relationship with his 15-year-old son Zen, who’s a freshman in high school. On Zen’s birthday in August wrote on Instagram, “I’m so grateful to be a part of your life and to watch you grow up into the young man you are now. It’s been quite the journey and you’ve done a good job! I hope this year brings many blessings for you and that you continue to become the wonderful person you were meant to b!”

Courtney Anne, Zen, and Feldman rang in 2020 together, and in February, the family took a trip to Disney Land.

READ NEXT: Aaron Carter’s New Face Tattoo: ‘Melanie,’ His Girlfriend of 3 Months