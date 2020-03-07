Danny Tidwell Dead: Travis Wall’s Brother Dies at 35

Danny Tidwell, the “So You Think You Can Dance” contestant, has died tragically at the age of 35, his brother, Travis Wall confirmed in an Instagram post.

Tidwell was a native of Norfolk, Virginia, and studied at The Kirov Academy of Washington in Washington D.C. as well as studying under ladimir Djouloukhadze. Tidwell appeared on “So You Think You Can Dance” during the show’s third season in 2007. Tidwell finished at runner-up to Sabra Johnson. His brother, Travis Wall, had been runner-up on the show’s previous season.

According to his official profile on CBS News website, Tidwell was living in New York City at the time of his appearance on the show. During one of his memorable appearances, Tidwell told the judges and the audiences, “When Iw as younger, I got into a lot of trouble. Getting the opportunity to dance really got me out of that.”

Tidwell Was a Silver Medal Winner at the USA International Ballet Competition & Was the Head of Norway’s National Ballet

Aside from his appearances on “So You Think You Can Dance,” Tidwell performed with Debbie Allen productions, who was a judge on the show. Tidwell won a silver medal at the USA International Ballet Competition in 2002 and performed with the American Ballet Theatre. In 2006, Tidwell and David Benaym founded the dance magazine, movmnt. In the February 2008 issue, Tidwell appeared on the cover with Sabra Johnson.

In September 2010, Tidwell was appointed as the head of Norway’s National Ballet. Tidwell was on staff as a teacher at Fusion Dance Theatre in Holbrook, New York.

Travis Wall Heartbreakingly Wrote on His Instagram Page: ‘Yesterday, I Lost a Brother & We All Lost a Gift

Wall wrote on his Instagram page on March 6, “My heart is broken. Yesterday I lost a brother. And we all lost a gift. I’m not ready. But I never think I will be. Because I can’t believe this is real. I can’t believe you’re gone. You were more than my brother. You were my inspiration. I idolized you growing up. Wanted to dance just like you. Wanted to be you! I wish I could jump in your arms again like we used to when we were kids and onstage dancing. We will all remember the joy and passion you brought to everyone you came in contact with through out your journey. A journey cut to short. You are a legend. And I love you so much Danny. Rest In Peace my brother. I can’t believe I’m even typing this. Please pray for my mom and my family during this difficult time.”

Debbie Allen tweeted about Tidwell’s tragic passing saying, “Danny Tidwell our beautiful dancing genius “Prince amongst Paupers” you are in God’s Ensemble. We will always speak your name with love and respect. See you on the other side. Crying face🙏🏽Two hearts Love, Mama D.”

Tidwell’s Early Dance Teachers Were So in Awe of His Ability, They Taught Him for Free

Tidwell told The New York Times that she joined the American Ballet Theatre in 2003. Tidwell said in the feature that he had been adopted by one of his first dance teachers, Denise Wall, as a youth. Tidwell studied with her at her dance studio in Virginia Beach. Tidwell was described as being an “elusive means” and a “prince among the rest” in the same article.

Another of Tidwell’s early teachers, Vicky Cooke, said of first seeing the prodigious talent dance, “Danny’s made his mark in the ballet world. Now he’s made an even bigger mark. I remember walking up the stairs of the studio and seeing this little bit of a kid in a straddle, trying to reach his fingers to his toes. The studio closed, so I called Denise and told her about him, and she agreed we’d teach him for free.”

Tidwell’s Fans, Family & Colleagues Have Been Paying Beautiful Tributes to Him Online

As news of Tidwell’s sad death spread, his family members, colleagues and his fans began taking to social media to pay tribute to this legend’s life. A life that was taken far too soon:

