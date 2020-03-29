Darcey & Tom Dating Details & Update: Are They Dating Other People?

Darcey Silva and Tom Brooks, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, have had a tumultuous relationship on the show, to say the least. The reality couple has been a hot mess since they first appeared on Season 3 of the show, and their issues have spilled over into the new season as they attempt to repair their fractured relationship and build a future together.

With their issues highlighted so extensively on the show, fans might be wondering what’s going on with Darcey and Tom today. Are they still together, or have they gone their separate ways? Are they dating other people? Here’s what we know about the reality couple today, but be warned, there are some MAJOR SPOILERS ahead!

Both Darcey & Tom Were Spotted With Different People Over the Last Several Months

Following what appeared to be a split during the finale of the last season, both Darcey and Tom were spotted with new partners over the last several months. Tom was linked to a mystery woman while attending the Versace Women’s Spring-Summer 2020 Fashion Show in September, while Darcey posted a now-deleted photo of a man who she referred to as “my love” on Instagram in November, 2019.

The photo, which was re-posted by the 90 Day Fiance News Instagram page, was posted alongside a video of Darcey with her arm draped seductively over a man’s tattooed arm. The video, which has also been deleted, was captioned “tattoos tell it all.” Darcey was also spotted with a hunky Bulgarian named Georgi Rusev in February, according to Soap Dirt. The two were seen together at a star-studded Super Bowl gathering in Miami, and Darcey had also posted a few (now-deleted) photos of Rusev on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Tom was spotted with a mystery woman who looked an awful lot like Darcey at the Versace Fashion Show last year, and the reality star also uploaded a series of pictures of the two cuddled up together on the steps of a building in Nottingham. The pictures, which have also been deleted, were re-shared by FraudedByTLC’s Instagram page, and are a main source of the animosity between Tom and Darcey during the current season of Before the 90 Days.

It’s Unclear if They Are Back Together Today or Dating Other People

It’s unclear at this time if Tom and Darcey are dating other people or if they are back together again. On top of their rocky, on-again-off-again relationship and the multiple breakups the two have gone through, Tom never seems to sure about his feelings for Darcey, and the two have basically been in one long fight since they first got together.

From the way things are going on the show right now, we seriously doubt that they got back together and worked through their issues, especially after Darcey found the pictures of Tom with the woman in Nottingham. Contractual obligations to TLC stops Darcey and Tom from sharing much in terms of their current relationship status while the show is airing, so we likely won’t know for sure what’s going on with the two until after Season 4 wraps up.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

