Darcey & Tom Update on 90 Day Fiancé Before the 90 Days

Darcey Silva and Tom Brooks, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, are returning for Season 4 of the popular TLC spinoff. The reality couple featured on Season 3 of the show but ended the season on rocky and uncertain terms, so fans will follow along as the two reunite and attempt to work out the issues in their relationship.

Darcey, 44, featured on the first two seasons of Before the 90 Days when she was still with ex-boyfriend Jesse Meester. She returned for Season 3 with a new foreign love – Tom, 39, a British businessman, who hails from England. The couple met four years ago (pre-Jesse), but never dated until after she and Jesse split, when the two reconnected once again through social media.

Here’s what you need to know about Darcey and Tom’s relationship ahead of their debut on Season 4 of the show:

The Reality Couple Have Another Rocky Road Ahead of Them This Season

Darcey and Tom had a tumultuous relationship throughout their season of 90 Day Fiancé. From Tom’s commitment issues to Darcey’s overly-emotional, clingy ways, the two were a hot mess from the very beginning. During the Season 3 finale of Before the 90 Days, Tom told Darcey that he couldn’t give her the “time and love” she wants, and the two agreed to end their romantic relationship and remain friends instead.

However, the reality couple reconciled during the “Couples Tell All” special and decided to give their relationship another shot and work through their issues. Promos for the upcoming season promise some tension between the two as Tom continues to lead Darcey on while he decides whether or not he wants to commit to her. One clip shows the two meeting for lunch, and when he leans in to give her a hug, she tells him she’s not comfortable touching him, so it looks like the reality stars have another rocky road ahead of them this season.

“Things have been pretty up and down ever since I got back from visiting him in the UK,” Darcey says in the clip above. “One minute he says ‘I love you,’ he wants to see where this goes, he wants to come visit, and then the next minute he’s not interested. So at this point, I don’t think either one of us understands what we want, but as far as I know we’re still a couple.”

Warning: some spoilers on Darcey and Tom’s relationship ahead! Turn back now if you don’t want to know what happens between the two before the season wraps up.

It Appears Darcey & Tom Broke Up Again & Were Dating Other People Last Year

It doesn’t look like Darcey gets her “happily ever after,” in the end, despite the two appearing on the new season to work on their relationship. During an interview with Us Weekly, the reality star all but confirmed a split from her British beau after she ripped him apart for befriending her ex.

“It was like a slap in the face, but that’s their style and they’re going to do what they want to do anyway,” she told the publication in February. “I think people could see through that. … What was the reason for it? [Tom] knew exactly how I got treated and he thought that I was very much disrespected by Jesse and for them to kind of band up and I felt ganged up on.”

She said that their newfound friendship was a “low blow,” and added, “A lot of people saw that and they were like, ‘What the heck? That’s not cool.’ But it is what it is,” she said. “I don’t like to give it attention because it just fuels their fire and it’s not worth it for me.”

It’s unclear if the two are dating anybody new at this time, but both stars were seen with different people over the last few months. Darcey was spotted with a mystery man during a Super Bowl party in February and has posted a few photos of an anonymous man on Instagram over the months, while Tom was dating a woman named Amanda McAdams for a short time last year, so both reality stars appeared to have moved on.

