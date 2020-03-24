‘Dark Side of the Ring’ Season 2 TV Time & Channel

Hit docu-series Dark Side of the Ring returns with its second season this week, kicking things off with a two-hour special on the tragic Chris Benoit double-murder suicide where the professional wrestler killed his wife, Nancy, and 7-year-old son, Daniel, before taking his own life. Here’s what you need to know about the season two date, time, channel, host, episodes and more.

Dark Side of the Ring Season 2 Date & Time: The second season of Dark Side of the Ring premieres Tuesday, March 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT with a special two-hour Chris Benoit episode. Subsequent weeks will run for one hour, from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET/PT.

Dark Side of the Ring Season 2 Channel: Vice TV (formerly known as Viceland) is the channel for Dark Side of the Ring. It was a surprise hit for the channel when season one aired in the spring of 2019, with viewers growing 50 percent between the premiere episode and the episodes airing at the end of the six-episode initial run. The show earned the most total viewers of any series in Vice’s three-year history on TV.

“We were thrilled with the positive response to Dark Side when it debuted,” said Vice TV president Guy Slattery when they picked up the show for a second season. “The enthusiasm from fans and non-fans alike was contagious. We can’t wait to tell more of these stories.”

Vice TV is available on several different cable subscription packages. On AT&T U-verse it’s channel 1257, for DirecTV it’s channel 271, for DISH Network it’s channel 121, for Google Fiber it’s channel 238, for Orby TV it’s channel 133, and for Verizon Fios it’s channel 697. It is also available on Philo, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV and Fubo TV streaming services.

Dark Side of the Ring Season 2 Host: Season two is being narrated by former professional wrestler Chris Jericho. He said in a pre-premiere interview that he was initially hesitant to be involved in the two-hour special about his former wrestling partner Chris Benoit, but ultimately, he’s glad he did it because it was done right and it was very cathartic for him.

The first season was narrated almost solely by retired professional wrestler Dutch Mantel; he did five of the six episodes. Former pro wrestler Mick Foley narrated the episode about Bruiser Brody.

Dark Side of the Ring Season 2 Episodes: While the first season of Dark Side of the Ring had a small run of just six episodes, the second season will have 10. After the two Benoit episodes, the other subjects include New Jack, the WWF Brawl for All, Super Fly Jimmy Snuka, David Schultz, Dino Bravo, Herb Abrams, Owen Hart, and the Road Warriors.

The episode titles have been revealed for a few of them and they include “The Life and Crimes of New Jack,” “Jimmy Snuka and the Death of Nancy Argentino,” and “The Assassination of Dino Bravo.”

Dark Side of the Ring premieres Tuesday, March 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Vice TV; on March 31, it goes to 10 p.m. ET/PT.

