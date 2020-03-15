David & Lana 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4

David and Lana, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, feature on Season 4 of the popular TLC spinoff. The new season airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT, and follows seven new couples and one returning, fan-favorite pair as they travel abroad to meet their international soulmates.

David, a 60-year-old computer programmer, and Lana, 27, met through a Ukrainian dating website after a series of failed relationships led David to search for love abroad. The two quickly fell in love and have been dating for seven years, although their relationship has been strictly long-distance, and the two have never met in person.

Here’s what we know about David and Lana ahead of their debut on the show:

David Has Attempted to Meet Lana in Person Several Times

David admits during his Season 4 debut that he’s attempted to meet Lana three times over the course of their seven-year relationship. However, each trip fell through at the last second, with Lana have multiple excuses for not showing up: she ghosted him the first time, said her brother died the second, and had some medical problems during his last trip to Ukraine, according to the reality star.

“I have attempted to meet Lana on three earlier occasions and each time, things didn’t work out,” David says in the clip above. “The first time she did stand me up. The second time her brother died and the third time she had a medical issue. So next week, I am leaving for Ukraine and I have confidence that she’s going to be there.”

David can be seen chatting with Lana in the clip below while discussing what she is going to wear to the train station so he can easily spot her when he arrives. However, when David asks about the details and seat number of the train ticket, Lana claims she didn’t have time to look them up before she went to work, so we’re a touch less confident that Lana will show up if she’s already being standoffish about the ticket.

He Sent Lana Upwards of $100,000 Over Seven Years

David also admitted in another promo that he’s spent over $100,000 on Lana over the years, but that he’s never actually videochatted with the woman or spoken with her in person. He explains in the clip above that the dating site through which they communicate charges a steep fee to videochat, and even when they do, there is no audio, so he can only see what she’s doing.

“I have videochatted with Lana on the site but there is no audio, it’s visual only,” David tells the producers. “You can see the person, you can see them smiling, you can see them reacting to what you’ve written, but you can’t speak to each other.” He adds, “sometimes I just want to see her, she’s just so beautiful to me, but it’s also much more expensive to use their videochat services. So I can’t wait to see her in person.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

