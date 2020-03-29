Demi Lovato & Boyfriend Max Ehrich are Quarantining Together

Demi Lovato showed up in her rumored boyfriend Max Ehrich’sMax Ehrich’s Instagram Live session on Saturday, March 28. Though he whispered “I’m on Live” frantically while she approached him, she still made an appearance in his video, leading fans to believe the two are quarantined together.

Lovato has been practicing social distancing and has been posting photos throughout the experience on her Instagram page, including a “virtual photoshoot” that took place via FaceTime with Angelo Kritikos who later posted the photos to his page.

The star has also taken part in the “#IStayHomeFor” hashtag, which was started by Kevin Bacon. In the post, she said she stays home for her parents, her neighbors and her health. She went on to challenge Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande to compete in the challenge as well.

Lovato and Ehrich Have Been Together For a Few Weeks

Demi Lovato’s rumored boyfriend Max Ehrich was on IG Live and Demi Lovato accidentally popped in. 👀 pic.twitter.com/NXZhoztwwb — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 29, 2020

According to E! News, Lovato and Ehrich have been going strong for a few weeks, and a source told the outlet that the couple “have been quarantining together at Demi’s house and it’s going really well.”

The two have not commented on their relationship publicly, and before Lovato’s appearance on Ehrich’s IG Live music session, the only evidence fans had that the two were seeing one another were flirty messages in Instagram comments.

When Ehrich posted a topless black-and-white photo of himself with the caption, “when u realize u should’ve packed more for your quarantine stay,” Lovato left a comment on the picture, simply saying “Fine by me…”

In the recent video, Ehrich was playing the piano when Lovato appeared from behind him and tried to wrap a blanket around him. He whispered that he was on Live, and Lovato covered her face with the blanket while laughing and running off the screen. Neither party seemed upset by the mistake. They were both laughing after Lovato’s appearance.

Ehrich has also posted photos and videos of himself cuddling with Lovato’s dogs to his Instagram stories.

Lovato Has Urged Fans to Practice Social Distancing

Using her social media presence, Lovato has advocated for social distancing and self-isolation amid the global coronavirus pandemic. On March 26, Lovato posted a video announcing she would be donating meals to families in need as part of the #DoYourPartChallenge.

She captioned the video with who she would be nominating to follow suit along with leaving a public service announcement near the end of the post.

“p.s. – if ordering food through a delivery service PLEASE select the leave at door option, wash your hands after grabbing the order for at least 20-40 seconds, and wipe down the packaging and the surfaces that it touches,” the star wrote.

