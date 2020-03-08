Devon Alexander, on ‘American Idol’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Devon Alexander is one of the hopefuls for American Idol season 18. His audition will air on Sunday, March 8 in the fourth audition episode of the season.

The 23-year-old singer-songwriter is a California Native with a passion for music and working with the youth. He is close with his sister, and he has performed with celebrities in the past.

Devon auditioned for American Idol in front of judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. He announced his audition on Instagram in November 2019, urging his followers to tune in in February to see what happened.

Here’s what you should know about Devon:

1. He Posts Covers on Soundcloud

Devon posts music he makes on Soundcloud under the username Devonsok. He has posted four covers, some of which have been streamed over 1,000 times.

His most recent cover was “Liability” by Lorde, which was posted two years ago. He has also posted a cover of “Redbone” by Childish Gambino. He has 31 followers on the platform, and he has reposted some of Dua Lipa’s work as well as commented on other aspiring artists’ covers.

Another artist he may enjoy is Zedd, as he posted on Instagram about seeing Zedd in the Park in September 2019.

2. He Has New Music Coming out in 2020

Devon posted on Instagram back in December 2019 to let his followers know there would be new music coming out in 2020. He simply captioned the photo “NEW MUSCI COMING 2020” with a variety of hashtags.

Devon turned 23 years old on November 22, 2019 and moved to Southern California in late 2018 from Sonora.

He posted on Instagram to thank his mom for throwing a surprise going away party for him and said he was grateful for everyone who helped, and he was very excited to start his new adventure in southern California.

3. He Sang With Dua Lipa in 2017

In March 2017, Devon uploaded a photo of himself with now-huge pop-star Dua Lipa. He attended her show, but she also let him sing with her, according to the photo’s caption.

“@dualipa put on an amazing show! It was so worth the 9 hour wait,” he wrote. “Also, she let me sing with her which was unbelievable. Thank you so much for making this unforgettable trip!”

He also uploaded another photo with the hashtag Dua Lipa where he was standing in front of the Golden Gate Bridge.

4. Devon Has Performed with Other Season 18 Contestants

Sarah Isen & Devon Alexander – I'd Rather Go Blind – LIVE Palm Tree SessionsHi! We are Palm Tree Sessions! – Thanks for watching our live "one-take" cover of "I'd Rather Go Blind" by Sarah Isen and Devon Alexander from American Idol! If you liked it, please give it a thumbs up and subscribe! We are a brand new music video company and we would love the support!! Book a session with us today by visiting our website! PalmTreeSessions.com SINGERS Sarah Isen IG: @sarah.isen https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpw2ylQMkkdV5qaKTJVg1wQ Devon Alexander IG: @devonalexanderofficial Audio by Nick Warner – IG: @NickWarnerMedia YouTube.com/NickWarnerMedia Cinematography by Steph Saias – IG: @stillgettingthere_ Video Produced by @PalmTree.Session – PalmTreeSessions.com #americanidol #cover #palmtreesessions #duet 2020-02-19T16:23:25.000Z

Three days after the American Idol season premiere, Palm Tree Sessions uploaded a YouTube video of Devon and fellow Idol hopeful Sarah Isen performing “I’d Rather Go Blind.”

The description says the video was made in one take, and the company bio states that the team has a passion for producing music videos and palm trees.

The packages they offer include either one or two songs, a “one-take” style music video, live audio recording, behind the scenes and the songs to be released on Spotify, Apple Music and other streaming platforms. They have uploaded two videos and three photos total so far.

5. He Was His High School’s Valedictorian

On June 2, 2014, Devon posted on his Instagram to announce he graduated from Gold Rush Charter school and was the valedictorian. During high school, he worked as a lifeguard and swimming instructor at Tuolomne County Recreation department.

After high school, Devon began work as a community youth educator at CNVC. His bio states that he works with youth at anti-bullying summits, conducts seminars and presentations, facilitates group activities and does clinical research.

His professional bio states that he likes making music.

Tune in to American Idol to see if Devon gets a Golden Ticket to Hollywood.

READ NEXT: ‘American Idol’ Cast Spoilers 2020: Top 40 Contestants for Season 18