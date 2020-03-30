Police Almost Shut Down Popular Instagram Coronoavirus Party Per Report

You name them they’ve all shown up to the biggest party on Instagram.

In case you’re tardy to the party: Club Quarantine is the hottest club on social media party during the coronavirus pandemic. Notables like Rihanna, Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Obama, Joe Biden, Gayle King, The Rock Dave Chappelle, Queen Latifah, LL Cool J, Naomi Campbell, Halle Berry, Janet Jackson, Patti LaBelle, Stevie Wonder, Bernie Sanders, Davic Beckham, and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg have all made guest appearances via the Instagram party found on Instagram Live.

At it’s peak time: the party has gotten as many as 100,000 viewers at one time.

The culprit? DJ D-Nice, a Bronx, New York native who lives in Los Angeles and invites the world in his livingroom that includes a camera, his dj set and an array of stylish hats.

The DJ whose real name is Derrick Jones plays an array of old and new school r&b and hip hop music and his “Home School at Club Quarantine,” brand was such a hit that it disrupted his neighbors and they almost tried to get it shut down.

In an interview with Derrel “Jazz” Johnson of The Grio, DJ D-Nice says that his neighbors complained. “It happened one night at 8 p.m., which no one should complain at 8 p.m.,” he said.

“But we live in a nice building and I get it,” Jones acknowledged.

“I didn’t explain to them what I was doing, and they called the cops on me. Security came up! It just so happened that it was at the end of my set anyway.”

With everything from the NBA, NCAA’s March Madness and even restaurants being dowgraded to takeout, many in the world are stuck in their homes with nothing to do. DJ D-Nice’s Club Quarantine has been a source of entertainment for everyone.

The DJ started the online virtual party a couple of weeks ago and had 200,000 Instagram followers. Since his livingroom show has gotten more popular, he has close to 2 million followers on Instagram.

DJ D-Nice who began his journey in hip-hop in the 90s said his goal is to provide enjoyment for his friends.

“I figured, I’m sitting here isolated,” he told Variety.

“I knew that feeling wasn’t unique. Other people were in the same predicament. If we can connect in this chat room while I’m playing music, then we’d all have a good time. Pretend that we’re together. Even though we weren’t physically there, we’re connected. We’re still communicating with one another via text. So many people felt that way because it started to take off, and it wasn’t celebrity-driven. … It grew organically. People caught on.”