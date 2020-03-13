Tonight on Love After Lockup, Tony’s evening out poses a threat to his wedding to Angela, but do the two actually end up getting married? The answer is yes.

Fans met Angela, a mental health therapist, during season one of the show. Through a Facebook penpal page called Prison Inmate Penpals World International, she got to know Tony. Their relationship took off, but they hit a few bumps along the way. At the end of Season one, Angela was left alone at the bus stop after Tony wasn’t released as he was expected to be.

Then, in a Season 2 promo, Tony left Angela at a wedding store after telling her he couldn’t tell her where he is, adding fuel to the fire. So how do we know they ended up getting married?

A Reddit User Drove by the Wedding

It was actually a Reddit user who passed by Angela and Tony’s wedding in Mississippi in November and posted the photo of a sign at the wedding entrance, as seen below.

The Reddit user wrote, “The other side says Love After Lockup… The wedding looked quite nice. Which is surprising.”

The Redditor also said that she tried to get more photos, but there were “lots of filming crew and security.”

During the season premiere, Angela decided to break up with Tony after she found out that he was still talking to other women. Even Angela’s sister, Dawn, wasn’t a fan of Tony, and told Angela that he’s “playing her.” It seems that may all have been a bump in the road, however, as the two ended up marrying.

They Filed for a Marriage License in Grenada in October

VideoVideo related to do tony & angela on ‘love after lockup’ get married? 2020-03-13T19:37:33-04:00

Starcasm also reports that Angela and Tony filed for a marriage license in Grenada County, Mississippi, on October 25.

Tony is 13 years younger than Angela, and it didn’t take long for the couple to fall in love. Angela tells Tony in the clip above, “When I met Tony I really wasn’t looking for love, I just have a lot of compassion for those that were imprisoned… The moment I knew that I was in love with Tony, I just had this feeling of ‘this is the guy I’m gonna marry,’ and it wasn’t long after that Tony asked me to marry him.”

Whether or not the couple is still together is unclear. We know they got married but whether or not they’re still married is up in the air. Angela’s Instagram hasn’t featured a picture of Tony since January 10, and Tony hasn’t included Angela in a picture since New Year’s.

However, it’s worth noting that Angela’s Instagram does link to Tony’s Scentsy page, where he is selling all-purpose cleaners.

Love After Lockup is currently in its second season. The show premiered in 2018, and it’s IMDB synopsis reads, “Couples finally meet their fiancé upon prison release. Once the bars are gone, will their love survive after lockup on the rocky road to the altar? Will the inmates ditch their mate as they face shocking “firsts,” fights and family drama. Is it true love or just a con?”

Love After Lockup airs Fridays on WEtv at 9pm ET/PT.

