Dolly Parton Reacts to Kenny Rogers’ Death: See Her Statement

Legendary country singer Dolly Parton mourned Kenny Rogers after the singer died Friday night at the age of 81. His cause of death was listed as natural causes. Parton took to Twitter to share a statement and video with her 4.9 million followers.

Parton was shocked by Rogers’ death. “You never know how much you love somebody until they’re gone. I’ve had so many wonderful years and wonderful times with my friend Kenny, but above all the music and the success I loved him as a wonderful man and a true friend,” she said.

“So you be safe with God and just know that I will always love you, Dolly.”

You never know how much you love somebody until they’re gone. I’ve had so many wonderful years and wonderful times with my friend Kenny, but above all the music and the success I loved him as a wonderful man and a true friend. pic.twitter.com/hIQLIvt8pr — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 21, 2020

In the video, she said she had turned on the television to see what was new with the coronavirus: “I couldn’t believe it when I got up this morning and turned on the TV, checking to see what the coronavirus was doing, and they told me that my friend and singing partner Kenny Rogers had passed away.”

“And I know that we all know Kenny Rogers is in a better place. But I’m pretty sure he’s going to be talking to God some time later today if he ain’t already and he’s going to be asking him to spread some light on this darkness going on here. But I loved Kenny with all my heart. My heart’s broken and a big ole chunk of it has gone with him today. And I think I can speak for all his family, friends and family and say that I will always love you.”

Toward the end of her reaction, she held up a picture of herself and Rogers. “I know you’re as sad as I am,” she said to her followers. “God bless you Kenny and fly high to the arms of God. And to the rest of you, keep the faith.”

Rogers’ Death Was Confirmed Saturday Morning

The singer’s death was confirmed by his publicist on Twitter. “Kenny Rogers left an indelible mark on the history of American music. His songs have endeared music lovers and touched the lives of millions around the world,” the by Keith Hagan read. “The family is planning a small private service at this time out of concern for the national COVID-19 emergency. They look forward to celebrating Kenny’s life publicly with his friends and fans at a later date.”

Rogers Was One Of The Most Influential Country Stars

Rogers won six Country Music Awards and three Grammy Awards. He was best known for songs like “Lady,” “Lucille,” “We’ve Got Tonight,” “Islands In The Stream,” and “Through the Years.” His albums Gambler and Kenny are considered two of the most influential country albums.

Rogers was awarded the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013. Two years later he received the CMT Artist of a Lifetime Award honoree in 2015. In a joint poll conducted by readers of both USA Today and People, he was voted the “Favorite Singer of All Time,” he publicist noted.

“Country Music has lost the great Kenny Rogers, who has forever left a mark on Country Music’s history. His family and friends are in our thoughts during this difficult time,” the Country Music Association said in a statement.

READ NEXT: Kenny Rogers Dead: Legendary Country Singer Dies at 81