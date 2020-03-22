Ed & Rose 90 Day Fiancé Update: Are They Still Together?

Ed and Rose, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, are facing some trouble in paradise during the March 22 episode of the show. The reality stars have a major fight after Ed asks Rose to get an STD test, so fans might be wondering what’s going on with the two today, and if they are still together.

WARNING: Spoilers regarding Ed and Rose’s relationship ahead! Turn back now if you don’t want to know anything before the season wraps up.

Although it’s too early to tell for certain if the two are still together, Ed hinted that he and Rose were still dating during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in early March. Here’s what we know about their relationship today:

Ed & Rose Are Facing Some Serious Complications on the Show Right Now

Ed Asks Rose to Take an STD Test! | 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 DaysRose is disappointed to hear that Ed wants her to take an STD test. Stream Full Episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days: https://www.tlc.com/tv-shows/90-day-fiance-before-the-90-days/ Subscribe to TLC: http://bit.ly/SubscribeTLC Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/90DayFiance/ https://www.facebook.com/TLC Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TLC We're on Instagram! https://instagram.com/TLC 2020-03-20T15:16:41.000Z

Despite how smitten the two appear to be with one another, Ed and Rose are facing some serious obstacles in their relationship on the show. It’s not altogether unexpected that they’re having issues, considering Ed was lying to Rose from the beginning (about both his height and the fact that he doesn’t want more children). However, the clip above promises a fresh argument and a mountain of new issues after Ed asks Rose to get an STD check.

“I know you’re tired of me asking about your past and I don’t want to do that anymore, I want to put that behind us,” Ed says during the March 22 episode. “But I have a favor … there’s a test you can take, I think it’s a blood test, but they just test to see if you have like, sexually transmitted diseases. So I was asking if you’re willing to take that test, I will never ask you another question about your past.”

Rose tells Ed she’s disappointed and offended by his request, and claims that Ed broke her heart during a confessional. “I finally understand what he said about STD test. I feel hurt. I feel my heart crack.” The conversation quickly escalates into an argument, and Rose eventually gets in a cab and leaves by herself, so it’s clear that these two definitely have a rocky road to their “happily ever after.”

Ed Told ET That He is a ‘Happy Man’ & He & Rose Are in a ‘Really Good Place’ Today

Before the 90 Days: Big Ed Says Lies He Told Rosemarie Will Come Back and BITE HIM (Exclusive)ET's Lauren Zima spoke with Big Ed about his relationship with Rosemarie, how the show has impacted his relationship with his daughter and, of course, his mayonnaise hair trick! '90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC. Exclusives from #ETonline : https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQwITQ__CeH2Y_7g2xeiNDa0vQsROQQgv 2020-03-08T13:00:02.000Z

Ed hinted during the ET interview (which can be viewed above) that he and Rose might still be together today, and possibly living in America together. Not only did the reality star reveal that he’s living in a bigger house, he told the publication that he and Rose are “in a really good place, that’s all I can say.”

Although Ed didn’t outright state that he and Rose were still together, he did mention that he’s very much in love right now, and that he has no regrets about pursuing his relationship with Rose. “What I can say is for me it was real,” he says about their relationship. “It was real for me.”

Contractual obligations to TLC likely stops the couple from publicly sharing too much in terms of their relationship while the show is still airing, and Ed’s Instagram page doesn’t reveal much about his love life at the moment. However, based on the interview with ET, we believe the two are still together.

Fans will just have to keep watching to see how everything plays out for the reality couple in the end! 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

READ NEXT: Is Rose Scamming Ed for Money on 90 Day Fiancé?

