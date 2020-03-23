Ella Mai Is One of the 2020 Advisers on ‘The Voice’

The Voice season 18 is underway, and the coaches are introducing their advisors for the season on “The Battles Premiere,” airing Monday, March 23. Coach John Legend‘s advisor for his team this year is recording artist Ella Mai.

When Mai was announced as Legend’s advisor, she took to Twitter to share her excitement, writing “thank you @johnlegend for asking me to accompany you to be an advisor for #teamlegend on this season of @NBCTheVoice.”

The other musical advisors for season 18 are Kevin and Joe Jonas for Team Nick Jonas, Bebe Rexha for Team Blake Shelton, and Dua Lipa for Team Kelly Clarkson.

Season 18 Is John Legend’s Third Season as a Coach on ‘The Voice’

While Mai is new to The Voice, season 18 is John Legend’s third time serving as a celebrity coach on the reality singing competition. At the end of season 16, Legend got his first win (in his first season) when Maelyn Jarmon.

After 5 weeks of auditions, Team Legend includes CammWess, Darious Lyles, Mike Jerel, Nelson Cade III, Thunderstorm Artis, Zach Day, Zan Fiskum, Brittney Allen, Cedrice, and Mandi Castello. Mai will be supporting them through their journey in the competition as they choose songs and prepare performances.

Ahead of the first Battles episode of the season, Mai tweeted “thank you @johnlegend for having me as your guest on @nbcthevoice! see ya tonight #voicebattles #teamlegend.”

Mai Released Her Debut Album in October 2018 & One of the Songs Features John Legend

25-year-old Ella Mai is relatively new to the music scene, but she has already had marked success in the industry. Mai released her self-titled first album in October 2018, and Legend features in her song “Everything.” On having Legend on board to sing the song with her, she told Billboard “He heard the song and was so excited about it, and cut it almost straight away. We had the vocals back, I think, in two days, which for someone of his stature, I was like, ‘This is insane!’ I’m so honored to have someone like him (on it). He’s such a legend and the song is amazing. It’s so beautiful, it makes me cry almost every time.”

Her album was nominated for a 62nd Annual Grammy Award for “Best R&B Album.” Although she did not win the award, she did win her first Grammy Award the previous year, when she was honored with the 2018 Grammy for “Best R&B Song” for her song “Boo’d Up.”

When Mai won her Grammy Award in 2018, she told Billboard “I feel like I’ve dreamed of this moment since I was a little girl,” Mai tells Billboard, “And to do it with Mustard, as well, is incredible.” When asked what was next for her music career, she added “Honestly, I’m trying to get through tonight, and then I’ll figure out what’s next. I think there’s just such a whirlwind of emotions going on right now, I just want to really live in this moment, and we’ll think about tomorrow tomorrow.”

Tune in to new episodes of The Voice season 18, airing on Monday nights at 8/7c on NBC.

