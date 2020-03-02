Elliot Brown, JoJo Siwa’s Friend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Elliot Brown is the Nebraska University football commit who has recently been featured on JoJo Siwa’s Instagram page leading to rumors that the pair are boyfriend and girlfriend.

According to Siwa’s Instagram page, she will spend most of 2020 on her Dream tour which begins in Colorado Springs, Colorado on March 11. Siwa became a sensation following her appearance on Lifetime’s “Dance Moms.”

Brown was last featured on Siwa’s Instagram page on February 24 when she posted a photo of the pair smiling and wearing a similar outfit. The caption read, “Twinning for the win!! E didn’t have shoes that matched his outfit so i made him wear some fancy sparkly high tops!😆 i’d say we look pretty cool.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. JoJo Siwa’s Twitter Followers Are Convinced She Is Dating Elliot Brown

Siwa, the 16-year-old YouTuber, set her comments section on fire when she posted a video of her and Brown in Los Angeles recording a TikTok late on March 1. Around the same time, Brown posted a photo of him and Siwa together. The caption in the photo read, “So blessed… had such an amazing time out in Cali with everyone.” Neither person gave any confirmation that they are in a relationship together. That hasn’t stopped multiple Twitter users from believing the hype.

During that same time period, Heavy.com can reveal that Siwa’s parents, Jessalynn and Dr. Tom Siwa, spent time with Brown’s mother, Sara, in Las Vegas. Heavy has reached out to Elliot Brown for comment on the rumors that he and Siwa are a couple.

2. Brown Is a Devout Christian With a Large Crucifix Tattooed on His Arm

On his Instagram bio, Brown simply writes, “Faith-Family-Nebraska Football Commit.” While on his Twitter profile, Brown writes, “Blessed With All God Has Given Me.” Brown has a large crucifix tattooed on his bicep. Brown told the Storm Alert newspaper in 2018, “I have always prayed before games. That’s the moment when I lock in and focus up. I just talk to God and thank him and ask him for safety and things like that. It’s almost like finding peace before the game.”

Like Siwa, Brown is a native of Nebraska where he is the quarterback with Elkhorn South High School. Brown is a senior at the school. Later in 2020, Brown will join Nebraska as a preferred walk-on. Brown had also been accepted at Northwest Missouri State, Augustana and the University of Northern Kentucky.

Brown’s father, Lance, played college ball at Nebraska University. During his time at the school, Lance Brown played on the 1995 and 1997 national championship teams. Lance Brown told the Storm Alert in 2018, “We (Lance and his wife Sara) were going to throw him into as many sports as he could play and naturally see which ones he fell in love with and which ones he could do without.”

3. Brown Said His Decision to Become a Husker Was Due to ‘A Tradition You Can’t Pass Up’

Upon his decision to commit to the Huskers, Brown told the Omaha World-Herald, “It’s a tradition that you can’t pass up, especially when being from here and seeing the influence the program has on people. Also the influence that I can have on people in my community that goes way beyond football. I realized this is where I want to be and I want this to be my home for the next chapter in my life. Plus I couldn’t find a better group of coaches to push me and challenge me to become a better person on and off the field.” During that interview, Brown referred to his father a “great player.”

4. Despite Being a High School Quarterback, Brown Will Play as a Wide Receiver in College

Brown will play as a wide receiver at the school. Brown told the Storm Alert in a 2018 interview that in his younger days, he never wanted to play as a quarterback and wanted to be a receiver. Brown said, “In middle school I didn´t even want to play quarterback. I tried to hide in the back (during practice) because I wanted to play receiver and I thought I would be best at it.”

According to Rivals, Brown is 6-foot-1 and weighs 178 pounds. His profile refers to him as a “dual-threat quarterback.” In his high school career, Brown wore the number 14. Brown’s stats in his senior season included throwing for 1,322 yards and 13 touchdowns in 11 games. In addition, Brown ran for 582 yards as his team made it as far as the Class A quarterfinal.

5. Brown Has Been an Advocate for a Family Friend Who Was Seriously Injured in Car Accident

In 2018, Brown became a national news story after his advocacy for a family friend who was seriously injured in a car accident. The friend, then-4-year-old McKinley Blue, was injured in May 2017. Brown told the Storm Alert about his feelings regarding the accident saying, “We didn’t know if she was going to make it for the first couple of days. All we could do is pray. We’ve always been close with them, the accident just brought us that much closer. Jessica (McKinley´s mom) is the best person I’ve ever met. I think she might be one of my biggest supporters-not in football but just in life in general. I love her to death.”

Girl, 4, goes home after tramatic brain injury from May car crashMcKinley Blue, 4, is leaving rehab after suffering a traumatic brain injury in May. 2018-07-11T22:27:47.000Z

Brown said that in order to aid Blue’s psychical recovery, he got her to paint his fingernails. Brown told the Storm Alert, “She (McKinley) asked to paint my nails when we were hanging out one day, and what am I going to do-say no to her after everything she’s been through? So I let her, and she loved it and she had so much fun. So then she asked the next week to do it again, and ever since then it’s been sort of a ritual. It’s a good luck charm but it also helps her with her therapy.”

In an interview with “Good Morning, America,” about Brown’s role in McKinley’s recovery, his mother, Sara, said, “He just has a big heart and when she was in the hospital it was scary, she was frustrated. He just wanted to bring a smile to her face.”

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School