Erica Barrier, Eric B’s Daughter, Dies at 28

Erica Barrier, daughter of Eric B, or Eric B and Rakim fame, has died following a car crash in Hartford, Connecticut on March 16.

Barrier’s tragic passing was confirmed in a statement from Eric B’s publicist Alvina Alston who said, via More Media, “She fought a valiant fight, however, we TRUST GOD & HIS ultimate decision to bring her home. We want to sincerely thank everyone from around the world for the outpouring of support and love during this difficult time. Please continue to keep our family in prayer as we now prepare to lay Erica to rest. This was an unfortunate vehicular accident that claimed her life, however, and it’s also crucial that we pray for the other driver involved. Our hearts also go out to him and his family as we hold no ill will in our hearts for those involved. Again, we accept GOD’s will and want to sincerely thank the good samaritans, first responders and impeccable medical staff who cared for our daughter at Hartford Hospital in Hartford CT.”

More Media followed that post by posting this video:

Eric B’s professional partner, Rakim, also paid tribute to Barrier saying in a Facebook post, “Deepest of condolences to my brother Eric B. and all of the extended family. This evening, his daughter Erica passed on after sustaining injuries in an automobile accident. Erica was the brightest of stars and while we miss her physical form greatly, we will celebrate her life and her energy eternally. Please put a blessing in the air.”

