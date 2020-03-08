Faith Becnel, on ‘American Idol’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

American Idol is back tonight and one of the hopefuls auditioning for a chance to get a Golden Ticket to Hollywood is 21-year-old Louisiana native Faith Becnel.

Becnel auditioned for judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. She spent time with host Ryan Seacrest during her American Idol audition as well. Becnel has been encouraged to pursue a music career by her father.

Her website says that her ambition and drive “combined with her powerhouse vocals and poise on stage are propelling her as she has become a premier entertainer.”

Here’s what you should know about Faith Becnel:

1. She Enjoys Performing Classics

According to Becnel’s biography on her website, she covers a variety of songs including classics, classic rock, pop and rhythm and blues. The website specifically calls out classics from Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Amy Winehouse and Stevie Wonder.

It also says she performs songs by The Beatles, Van Morrison, Bruno Mars and Meghan Trainor. In addition to those, she’ll also perform Line Dances, Swamp Pop and more, getting the crowd involved in her performance.

“She may even allow the audience to sing and dance with her to many popular sing-along songs,” the website reads.

2. Becnel Comes From Louisiana

Last year, the winner of American Idol, Laine Hardy, was from Louisiana, and Becnel hopes to follow in her footsteps. She is one of many Louisiana natives who auditioned for Season 18 of the show. Jovin Webb’s audition aired on an earlier episode, and he is now hoping that Becnel will get through to Hollywood along with him.

Becnel is hosting a watch party for her audition at Table and Taps in Metairie where she’ll pause her performance as her audition airs.

Right now in Louisiana, Becnel heads up a band called Faith Becnel and the Music Krewe, where she and a differing group of older men perform classics at weddings and other events.

3. She Has Performed at Festivals and Events

Becnel is successful when it comes to booking shows and performances. Her website lists upcoming events, and she’s set to perform at 8 separate venues throughout Louisiana over the course of the year.

According to her biography, she has performed at events like the French Quarter Fest, Louisiana Crawfish Fest, Redfish Fest, Oyster Fest, Andouille Fest and more. She often performs at restaurants, charity events, country clubs, parades, weddings and private parties.

She is also often asked to perform the National Anthem, God Bless America and more at events like Zephyr’s Games, American Cancer Society events, charity events, festivals, conventions and more.

4. Becnel Wants to Write and Perform Her own Music

Prior to the airing of her American Idol audition, Becnel sat down with L’Observateur, a Louisiana newspaper, to talk about what she wanted out of her time on the show.

“To be the next American Idol would be a dream come true,” she said. “I know it would be a step in the right direction for what I have dreamed of pursuing in my career. Instead of only doing cover music, I can finally branch out and write my own stuff and become the artist I have always wanted to be.”

She also said the judges were encouraging and supportive, but it was very intense and surreal for her. She has dreamed of being on the show since she was young, so she said she will never forget the experience.

5. She First Performed on Stage at 10 Years Old

Becnel said she first performed on stage at 10 years old when she became a member of the band “The Rowdy Rough Boys and a Girl,” which was a group of boys plus Becnel at the forefront. She said they played at events all over Louisiana.

Two years later, Becnel recorded her first CD and then started her own band a year after that. Her father, George Becnel, told L’Observateur that he’s proud of her for everything she’s accomplished.

“When I asked what she wanted to be when she grew up, she said ‘I’m going to be Hannah Montana.’ I said, okay, let’s maybe set some intermediate goals,” he said. “But she’s stayed the course and developed her craft, and here we are 11 years later. She’s on the biggest platform in the world.”

READ NEXT: ‘American Idol’ Cast Spoilers 2020: Top 40 Contestants for Season 18