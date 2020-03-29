Fox iHeart Living Room Concert Performers & Tribute Appearances

Tonight, on Sunday, March 29, Fox and iHeart team up to put on the “iHeart Living Room Concert for America,” which will be hosted by Elton John and feature some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry streaming and performing remotely from the comfort of their own homes.

The concert airs on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on all Fox platforms and on iHeartMedia radio stations across the United States. It is a commercial-free special concert event that was created as a tribute to frontline medical professionals, first responders and more while soliciting donations from people tuning in.

The event is airing in the same time slot that the “iHeartRadio Music Awards” would have been in, but that event has been postponed due to the growing pandemic.

Due to the global coronavirus pandemic, stars have taken to their Instagram pages and other social media outlets to connect with their fans or perform from home. Many stars are also reading children’s books in front of the camera for the Save with Stories initiative.

Who Is Performing at the iHeart Radio Concert?

TONIGHT! There's one thing we can all unite around even though we are apart, and that is the power of music! 🎶 ❤️ Join us for the 'iHeartRadio Living Room Concert For America' supporting @FeedingAmerica and @1strcf TONIGHT at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on @FOXTV! #iHeartConcertOnFOX 🎶 pic.twitter.com/CJiJ66Ejtm — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) March 29, 2020

Sir Elton John will be hosting the entire concert event, and there are a number of performers who will be playing music along with other special appearances.

Here is a list of all the celebrities performing tonight during the one-hour event:

Alicia Keys

Backstreet Boys

Billie Eilish

Billie Joe Armstrong

Camila Cabello

Dave Grohl

H.E.R.

Mariah Carey

Sam Smith

Tim McGraw

According to Fox News, Mariah Carey will be performing from her home studio, but the door will be open so she will be able to keep an eye on her children at the same time. Billie Eilish will perform from her family’s couch and The Backstreet Boys will appear together but separate, as they will perform simultaneously from their own residences.

Viewers can expect guest experiences from the following:

Ciara

Demi Lovato

Lizzo

Russell Wilson

It’s possible that Camila Cabello will be joined by her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, as the two have been quarantined together and performing on Instagram Live for charities like the World Health Organization. Fox has also teased messages from more celebrities.

What Charities Are Being Supported?

We can't wait to watch your performance tonight, @HERMusicx! Catch performances from H.E.R. and more on the iHeartRadio Living Room Concert For America on @FOXTV at 9PM ET / 6PM PT. ✨ https://t.co/4uivnpIHUr #iHeartConcertOnFOX pic.twitter.com/tj6Y5vi9Ym — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) March 29, 2020

The concert airs live and commercial-free, but there will be prompts for viewers to donate to organizations in order to help out with COVID-19 relief.

The charities being supported by the iHeart Radio and Fox event are Feeding America and the First Responders Children’s Foundation. Feeding America urges people to donate to their local food banks at this time, citing the 1 in 9 people who struggle with hunger in the United States. That statistic was before the coronavirus outbreak.

The First Responders Children’s Foundation has a COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund for families of first responders who are experiencing financial hardship due to the global coronavirus outbreak. They offer grants and ask for people who can to donate to the fund in order to help those families in need.

Throughout the night, there will be segments honoring health care workers and first responders.

Tune in to the live event tonight, March 29, at 9 p.m. ET.

