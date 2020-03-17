Gary Shirley’s Job: What Does He Do for a Living?

Teen Mom OG star Gary Shirley is an Indiana police officer. The MTV reality star never talked about wanting to pursue a career in law enforcement on the series and secretly attended the police academy without fans finding out.

In July, wife Kristina Anderson revealed they had an exciting announcement to make, posting a picture that showed Gary being sworn in on July 2, 2019.

“Words cannot describe how proud I am to be his wife,” she captioned the photo, which showed him looking more slender.

“His dream, hard work, and dedication became a reality. Tonight, this handsome man was sworn into duty as a police officer,” Kristina added. “Thank you to ALL our friends and family who have supported him, kept this a secret and most of all believed in him.”

The stars did not reveal why Gary decided to keep it a secret. At first, some fans wondered if it would impact his appearances on Teen Mom OG.

For now, Gary is still involved in the show.

He was shown talking to ex Amber Portwood about her domestic violence incident with Andrew Glennon, the father of her second child, 1-year-old son, James. The violent altercation happened days after Gary was sworn in.

As teasers for the new episode show, Gary offered support to Amber after her arrest.

“I just have a lot of guilt of not being aware of myself more than I should have and I really do feel ashamed that I didn’t have that because I should after all the things that I’ve done to change,” Amber says.

Gary’s Side Jobs

While Gary has now embarked on a new career, he was the king of side hustles before getting into law enforcement.

One of his first ventures, as noted by PopCulture, was to start a condom line in 2015. They had pictures of his face and read, “Put your Gary on.” The line was active until 2017.

In 2011, Gary tried his hand at making T-shirts with the catchphrase “It’s Gary time!” According to Cheatsheet, it’s unknown how much money he made off the business venture, but he’s no longer continuing with the line.

Gary’s Other Full-Time Job

Gary’s most important has arubably been as a father. He shares 11-year-old Leah with Amber and youngest daughter Emilee with Kristina.

In March, he took to Instagram to share a tribute to Leah for her birthday. He posted a picture of Leah with her sister and friends. “I cannot believe how old this girl is getting,” he wrote.

“[She] has been growing into a beautiful young lady right before my eyes,” the Indiana native wrote. “A big thank you to my wife @kristina_shirley3 as well for everything she does.”

To find out the latest happenings between Gary and his family, don’t miss Teen Mom OG when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

