Geoffrey Paschel’s Dating History & Ex-Wives on 90 Day Fiancé

Geoffrey Paschel, star of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, has a checkered dating history, to say the least. Although the identity of his ex-wives and girlfriends mostly remains a mystery, the reality star has faced intense scrutiny regarding his past criminal charges, some of which involve his exes.

During the March 15 episode of Before the 90 Days, Paschel’s Russian girlfriend Varya gets upset when she sees him using a comb with one of his ex’s names on it. The clip made us curious about his dating history and has us questioning why he is so reluctant to share his past with Varya.

Here’s what we know about Geoffrey’s ex-wives and girlfriends (Note: we will continue to update this post as more information is known about his exes, so check back periodically for updates! There is a lot to unpack here, so we will continue adding to this article in the coming weeks.):

Paschel Was Arrested on Charges of Aggravated Kidnapping & Domestic Assault Last Year

The reality star’s most recent criminal case dates back to June, 2019, when he was arrested for allegedly attacking his live-in girlfriend. Knox News reports that Paschel was arrested on charges of aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, interference with emergency calls and vandalism after his 30-year-old ex-girlfriend accused him of attacking her in their shared home.

The outlet obtained a copy of the ex-girlfriend’s petition seeking protection, where she claims Paschel dragged her through the house by her hair, slammed her head into the walls and floor repeatedly, and took her phone so she couldn’t call the police.

According to Knox News, the petition states that Paschel, “repeatedly bashed/slammed my head into the hardwood floors of my home.” She adds, “He dragged me through the house by my hair and continued throwing my body into walls and furniture. I know this because of blood on my walls, furniture, etc.”

Paschel contends his ex-girlfriend’s allegations of abuse are merely an attempt to sabotage him in an ongoing child custody battle with his ex wife, Knox News reports.

Paschel is Facing Custody Issues Over His Youngest Son Due to the Assault Allegations

More allegations of abuse against #90DayFiance #BeforeThe90Days' Geoffrey Paschel from his 2nd ex-wife. (These are different allegations than the ones we previously reported on by Geoffrey's current estranged wife and his ex-girlfriend from last year.) https://t.co/fKfQufYmvR — Starcasm (@starcasm) January 9, 2020

At the time of his most recent arrest, Paschel had primary custody of his four-year-old son Cayvan, according to Starcasm. At the time, his ex-wife only had Cayvan for one week out of the month, but the co-parenting schedule was flipped after Paschel was arrested in 2019. A judge granted Cayvan’s mother temporary physical and legal custody of the boy while Paschel faces the criminal charges filed by his ex-girlfriend, Starcasm reports.

Paschel’s ex initially lost custody of Cayvan because she took him and his younger brother to Canada without Paschel’s permission in 2017, according to Starcasm. The publication reports that Paschel’s ex-wife “feared for her safety and the safety of her children in part because Geoffrey had a history of physical and emotional abuse.” However, a Canadian judge ruled that she return the children to Tennessee until the custody battle was heard in U.S. court.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

READ NEXT: Geoffrey Paschel Criminal History & Drug Arrests on 90 Day Fiancé

