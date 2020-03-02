Geoffrey Paschel Criminal History & Drug Arrests on 90 Day Fiancé

Geoffrey Paschel, star of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, reveals on tonight’s episode of the show that he served time in prison in 2001 after he was arrested on drug charges. As Paschel is getting ready to fly to Russia to meet his girlfriend Varya in person, he explains that he started dealing drugs at a young age and was eventually caught and sentenced to 30 months in prison.

“I’m really worried that Varya will not accept me for who I am when she finds out everything about me, because I have not been completely honest with Varya about my past,” Paschel says during tonight’s episode. “I’m not proud of my past, but it is my past,” the reality star adds. “And I have to accept it, and I just hope that she will.”

So what were the details of Paschel’s drug charges and prison sentence? Here’s what we know ahead of tonight’s episode:

Paschel Has a Lengthy Criminal Record Involving Drug Charges & Larceny, Dating Back to 1997

Paschel has a lengthy criminal record, with charges dating back to the late 90s. According to Starcasm, in September of 1997, Paschel was arrested and charged with “simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a schedule II controlled substance with intent to resell, and possession of a schedule I controlled substance with intent to resell. Paschel was 19-years-old at the time.”

A few years later on April 4, 2000, Paschel was arrested again in Tennessee and charged with theft under $500, followed by another 2001 arrest on a federal warrant; he was eventually convicted of conspiracy to distribute narcotics and sentenced to 30 months in prison, according to court records. “At the time of his arrest he had in his possession five pounds of marijuana, two ounces of cocaine, $15,000, and a firearm,” the court record states, according to Starcasm.

Following his release from prison, Paschel was again arrested for theft in September of 2013, when he and an accomplice attempted to steal more than $500 worth of lights from Home Depot. You can read part of the complaint below:

On Sunday, February 19, 2012 at about 14:00, the Defendant [Geoffrey] and Codefendant went to the Home Depot located at 9361 Kingston Pike. While there, the Defendant got five lights valued at approximately $595.00 and pushed them on a flatbed dolly to the exit door. The Defendant then leaves the store to get the vehicle and the Codefendant enters the store and pushes the dolly with the lights out the door and they place the lights in their vehicle and drive off without paying… …The incident was captured on surveillance and both defendants were [identified] from a photo lineup.

Paschel is Currently Facing Charges of Domestic Assault & Aggravated Kidnapping

We have some additional information about the June, 2019 domestic assault arrest of #90DayFiance #BeforeThe90Days Season 4 star Geoffrey Paschel, including the detrimental impact the arrest had on the custody of his four-year-old son. https://t.co/AnFKqpQZij — Starcasm (@starcasm) January 4, 2020

The reality star’s most recent case dates back to July, 2019, when he was arrested for allegedly attacking his live-in girlfriend, according to Starcasm. Details from his girlfriend’s order of protection filing paint a disturbing picture of abuse, in which the girlfriend accuses Paschel of dragging her through the house by her hair, slamming her head into the walls and floor repeatedly, and taking her phone so she couldn’t call the police.

According to Starcasm, Paschel was arrested after police spoke with him and his girlfriend, although he didn’t go quietly, per the police report.

The arrestee was initially taken into custody without incident. While in custody, the arrestee attempted to kick out the windows of the patrol vehicle. Officers removed the arrestee from the vehicle and applied leg restraints. The arrestee made further attempts to damage the patrol vehicle while his legs were restrained. The arrestee was removed from the vehicle again and further restrained.

Paschel was initially charged with misdemeanor domestic assault, according to Starcasm. Prosecutors eventually added charges of aggravated kidnapping, interference with emergency call and vandalism, all of which the reality star is facing at this time. He waived his arraignment at a court hearing last month and has another court date set for March, Starcasm reports.

