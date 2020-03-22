Geoffrey & Varya 90 Day Fiancé Update: Are They Still Together?

Geoffrey and Varya, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, have had a rocky start to their relationship after the two finally met in person. With the fate of their relationship currently so uncertain on the show, fans might be wondering what’s going on with the reality stars today. Are the two still together, or did they go their separate ways after filming wrapped up?

WARNING: Spoilers regarding Geoffrey and Varya’s relationship ahead! Turn back now if you don’t want to know anything before the season wraps up.

Although it’s too early to tell for certain if the two are still together, Varya posted a selfie of the two together on Instagram on March 20, and although it was a throwback picture to their first meeting, she wrote a lengthy caption about their first encounter. Geoffrey liked the post, and both reality stars follow each other on Instagram, so it appears the two might still be together today. Keep reading for details.

Geoffrey & Varya Are Facing Some Serious Obstacles in Their Relationship on the Show

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 4 Trailer (Exclusive)Don't worry, Darcey Silva's back, too. '90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' returns to TLC on Sunday, Feb. 23, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and features the franchise's first-ever same sex couple! Exclusives from #ETonline : https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQwITQ__CeH2Y_7g2xeiNDa0vQsROQQgv 2019-12-17T19:30:03.000Z

Although it was clear from the beginning that Geoffrey was smitten with his long-distance girlfriend, the two have had nothing but awkward, uncomfortable conversations and serious tension since Geoffrey first arrived in Russia, and it has continued to escalate over the first five episodes of the show.

Not only does Varya not understand why Geoffrey won’t open up about his past or talk about his ex-wives, Geoffrey himself worries that Varya is using him as an “opportunity” to come to the U.S. He consistently questions whether or not she is (or has) talked to other Americans, and he isn’t sure if she is using him for a green card or not, especially since she quit doing repairs to her house the moment she started talking to him.

One clip of the season shows the two arguing while out to dinner with some of Varya’s friends, causing Geoffrey to get up and leave. “I’m done, this is bulls–t,” he tells Varya before he leaves the restaurant and breaks down crying himself. The reality star tells the cameras that he feels like he’s “failing himself,” and that he “should have been smarter than this,” so these two definitely have some obstacles to overcome this season.

Varya Posted a Lengthy Tribute to Geoffrey on Instagram

Although it’s unclear at this time if the two are still together today, or if they are just good friends, Varya posted a picture on Instagram that leads us to believe the two are still dating. The photo, which can be viewed above, features their first selfie together, and Varya captioned the photo with a lengthy tribute to their first meeting. You can read the full caption below:

Our first meeting PART 1: Each of us had been waiting for this moment for 5 months; this is how long our online communication lasted. Of course, we discussed how this will happen: what the first kiss will be like or whether there would be one at all. I told myself that I didn’t want to make a plan and simply suggested letting go of my thoughts and succumbing to momentary emotions. And so it happened. Who knew that along with the joy of a long-awaited meeting, both of us would be covered with a feeling of awkwardness and shyness. Only then did I realize that we both felt the same way. He had an extremely difficult time parting with his ex-wife and I barely survived the break with the ex-boyfriend. Knowing what a broken heart is, you are trying in every possible way to protect yourself from the repetition of these experiences. Therefore, we both took a step back and carefully watched each other’s reaction. Since we were both waiting on the other, it looked as though it was some sort of rejection. My deep knowledge of English helped to ease the tension a bit, you probably remember this confusion with “make out” and “go out”. It was then when we approached each other to take the first joint selfie. I sent this photo to my girls and mother because they were worried and burned with impatience to find out how the meeting went! And then there was a long drive from the airport to the hotel. But all the ease vanished as soon as we began to drive up to the hotel and I realized that the time had come to say, “I’m not staying with you tonight”. Geoffrey obviously did not agree, for some reason, which I understood later. However, for me, to go to bed with a man who I physically have known only a few hours was not in my plans.

Contractual obligations to TLC likely stops the couple from publicly sharing too much in terms of their relationship while the show is still airing, and Geoffrey’s Instagram page doesn’t reveal much about his love life at the moment. However, based on Varya’s post, and the fact that they both still follow one another on social media, we believe the two are still together, for the time being.

Fans will just have to keep watching to see how everything plays out for the reality couple in the end! 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

READ NEXT: Geoffrey Paschel Criminal History & Drug Arrests on 90 Day Fiancé

