Go DJ Black N Mild, Dies at 44 Following Coronavirus Diagnosis

Go DJ Black N Mild aka Oliver Stokes Jr. has died at the age of 44 following his coronavirus diagnosis. Stokes died on March 19, according to Talk Dat NOLA.

Stokes should not be confused with fellow New Orleans’ music figure, DJ BlaqNmilD. On his Facebook page, Stokes said that he was a native of New Orleans. Among those paying tribute to Stokes was a friend who wrote on Facebook, “R.I.P. I was a Branch Manager of the Alvar Public Library years ago and hired Oliver to work part-time while he was doing parties, social events, etc. He was really blowing up as a DJ then. I remember taking him to one of his gigs when we got off. He was strong and determined, also proudly sensitive to the issues our patrons were dealing with in the community. He helped me to ensure the best resources were available for our patrons. I have not seen him in over 16 years, but I remember him and feel so proud to have worked with him for a short but invaluable time.”

Another friend wrote, “RIP Mr. Stokes. You had a big kind heart. I can hear your voice right now. I am so sad you are gone… 😔 Thank you for always checking up on me and for having my back. You a real friend.”

On March 11, Stokes posted on Facebook that he was being treated at University Medical Center in New Orleans. Stokes added in a previous post that he had not had the flu in years. Stokes wrote, “Pneumonia not the flu.” NOLA.com reported on March 20 that Stokes one of two coronavirus-related deaths in the New Orleans-area.

According to Stokes’ Facebook page, he began his DJing career in 1995 in New Orleans by performing at bowling alleys and teenage parties. From there, Stokes moved on to DJing at night clubs across the southeastern United States.

