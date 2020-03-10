Hand Washing Gets a New Song with Wash Your Lyrics

Wash Your Lyrics is a web tool that makes hand washing a musical and sanitizing experience.

As Coronavirus makes its way through the US and the morning news, the topic of hand washing has become easy to ignore. Hand sanitization is the key to preventing the COVID-19 virus, and the most effective way to sanitize is to wash your hands every 20 minutes for the length of time it takes to sing Happy Birthday twice.

🎶 I made a little site in 24h that generates hand washing instructions accompanied by lyrics from a song of your choice instantly – check it out! 🔗 https://t.co/JKAQRYy5Yz pic.twitter.com/S1bDLyKt6C — William (@neoncloth) March 8, 2020

Wash Your Lyrics gives you a CDC-style infographic that illustrates the best way to sanitize your hands along with lyrics to your favorite song so you can sing something other than Happy Birthday.

Wash Your Lyrics was created on March 10, 2020 by a web developer based in the UK who calls himself William on Twitter. While his site recently crashed due to the volume of traffic heading to get their hand sanitization lyrics, it’s back up and ready for your requests now. Go to washyourlyrics.com and sanitize yourself.

While you wait to get your infographic, try out the CDC hand sanitization technique you can learn from this YouTube video. While there is no song involved, there are instructions that appear in the clip.

What You Need To Know About HandwashingThis video answers important questions about hand washing and hand sanitizer. Comments on this video are allowed in accordance with our comment policy: http://www.cdc.gov/SocialMedia/Tools/CommentPolicy.html This video can also be viewed at https://www.cdc.gov/video/cdctv/handwashing/306898_WYKTK_Handwashing.mp4 2019-12-16T17:34:46.000Z

READ NEXT: Read more by this author.