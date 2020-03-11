Hannah Ann Sluss Update: What’s ‘The Bachelor’ Star Doing Now?

Chris Harrison wasn’t playing around when he said The Bachelor season finale was going to be the franchise’s most dramatic yet. Tuesday night’s After The Final Rose special kicked off on a foreboding note when Peter Weber proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss, she said, “yes!” and there were still 90 minutes left in the episode.

Peter oddly chose to announce Madison Prewett eliminated herself two days prior during his proposal speech, which Hannah brushed aside in the heat of the moment because she’d finally gotten what she’d dreamed of all season, a forever future with Peter. That is until, a month later, when he broke off the engagement because he’s still in love with Madison.

Hannah Ann held her own during the break-up and while again facing Peter during the After the Final Rose ceremony. While typically this moment would’ve sealed her fate as the next star of The Bachelorette, that title was already given to Clare Crawley.

So, what is next for the 23-year-old model from Knoxville, Tennessee? After showing so much poise on live national TV, the world is her oyster. Hannah Ann got a shout out from Kim Kardashian online and is holding her head up high. Ahe stated on Instagram Tuesday evening, she’s “flyin’ solo… no turbulence accepted. PERIOD.”

It appears Hannah Ann is sticking around the Los Angeles area for a bit and is ready to party. She’s planning to meet up with best friend and fellow model Abby Champion, her boyfriend Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Robe Lowe’s son, Johnny Lowe. Schwarzenegger commented on her Instagram post writing, “We’re gonna find yah a good guy in no time! Cant wait for the drinks to flow this weekend!” Hannah Ann replied, “YAS!!! 👏🏼 Thats what I love to hear!! ❤️ The best is year to come!”

Lowe followed up with the comment, “@patrickschwarzenegger and I are waiting to hear all the stories,” to which Hannah Ann said, “@johnnylowe THIS WEEKEND!!! When we celebrate @abbychampion 💜 Let the fun begin!!”

Since it’s been about two months since she and Peter broke up in real-time, Hannah Ann is getting ready to dive back into the dating pool. Just last week, Hannah Ann was seen getting cozy with quarterback Josh Dobbs.

Will Hannah Ann Join ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Season 7?

While the cast list for Bachelor in Paradise, won’t be released until later this year, it seems highly likely Hannah Ann has a reserved spot if she’s still single. ABC usually doesn’t announce which contestants are chosen for the summer spin-off until The Bachelorette starts airing since so many of the male suitors are pulled from that cycle.

Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise will premiere sometime late summer. Based on seasons past, it will likely start airing during the first weekend in August.

There’s also the chance Hannah Ann could be selected for ABC’s ‘The Bachelor Summer Games,’ which is set to air in tandem with the 2020 Olympics. Back in 2018, the franchise did this same type of competition inspired reality series, The Bachelor Winter Games, and this cycle will likely have the same formula.

Part of the show’s premise to bring in international contestants, which could turn out to be a serious problem with the coronavirus threatening travel. COVID-19 is already causing issues for The Bachelorette when it comes to scheduling overseas dates and planning air travel for the cast.

